Miguel Almiron will not leave for cheap, says Atlanta United president

Atlanta United president Darren Eales has told Sky Sports that highly-rated playmaker Miguel Almiron will not be sold for "chump change" and only "serious offers" will be considered.

Almiron's impressive form over the last two seasons with Atlanta has seen him become one of the most coveted players in MLS.

There has been speculation that the Paraguay international could be heading to the Premier League in January, with Newcastle linked with a move.

Ahead of Atlanta's first MLS Cup final on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, Eales said the club would consider suitable offers for Almiron and striker Josef Martinez, who won the MLS MVP award this week.

"The important thing is we have an owner that is 100 per cent behind the team and wants the team to win, and we have a fan base, so we have always said that if the right approach comes in - and it has to be the right offer for the player, the league, and most importantly the club - then we would consider it.

He is by far and away one of the best players in the league Darren Eales on Miguel Almiron

"I have seen some laughable things in the press, clearly we are never going to loan one of our players out and we are certainly not going to let them go for the 'chump change' that I have seen in some reports.

"If it's a proper, serious offer then it's something we would consider, but not for the laughable figures that I have seen mentioned in the press."

Almiron has been a key player for Atlanta as they have reached the MLS Cup final in only their second season as a franchise.

"He has proved in these two years that he is by far and away one of the best players in the league," said Eales.

"He is still a young player, he is a Paraguay international and it's brilliant he can cope with the physicality of the Argentinian league with Lanus and also the MLS.

"He is an amazing player, he was one of the best players on the pitch in both of the All-Star games that we played against Juventus and Real Madrid.

"I have no doubt that when the time is right and the offer is right he can be a success in whatever league he goes to."

