WATCH: Panenka penalty goes wrong in LA Galaxy's win over Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver's Ali Adnan sees tame effort saved by LA Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham in MLS

Last Updated: 06/04/19 8:27am
1:32
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan saw his attempt at a Panenka penalty saved easily by LA Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan saw his attempt at a Panenka penalty saved easily by LA Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham

Panenka penalties look great when they go in don't they? But when they don't? Not so good...

Defender Ali Adnan decided to attempt a Panenka when Vancouver Whitecaps were awarded a penalty in the first minute of their MLS game with LA Galaxy on Friday night.

Unfortunately for Adnan, his effort did not go according to plan as it was saved by goalkeeper David Bingham, much to the frustration of the home supporters, who voiced their disapproval.

And it would prove to be a costly miss as Galaxy won the match 2-0, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic starring with a goal and an assist.

Watch Adnan's Panenka attempt in the video at the top of the page!

