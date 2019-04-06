WATCH: Panenka penalty goes wrong in LA Galaxy's win over Vancouver Whitecaps
Panenka penalties look great when they go in don't they? But when they don't? Not so good...
Defender Ali Adnan decided to attempt a Panenka when Vancouver Whitecaps were awarded a penalty in the first minute of their MLS game with LA Galaxy on Friday night.
Unfortunately for Adnan, his effort did not go according to plan as it was saved by goalkeeper David Bingham, much to the frustration of the home supporters, who voiced their disapproval.
And it would prove to be a costly miss as Galaxy won the match 2-0, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic starring with a goal and an assist.
