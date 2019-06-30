Collin Martin hopes other gay footballers can 'find comfort in sport'

Collin Martin has suggested he could look to move to a club in Europe when his current Minnesota United contract expires

Collin Martin, the Minnesota United footballer who came out publicly last June, has sent a message of positivity to other gay players.

Martin was speaking in a new short film for the MLS 'Soccer For All' initiative taking place during Pride month, a year on from posting to his social accounts to share that he was a gay player in the US pro game.

In a new film produced by Major League Soccer, Martin talks about why he shared his truth publicly a year ago

The 24-year-old from Maryland is the only out sportsman in any of the major professional sports leagues in the States, and one of few out gay men working in professional soccer anywhere in the world.

"There has to be some more gay footballers," says Martin in the film. "I hope that they can find comfort in not only society but comfort in sport, that they can be themselves because I think it's a shame nowadays if people aren't able to be themselves."

Martin explains that coming out publicly was "a natural progression" for him after receiving support from his family, friends and Minnesota team-mates, and as a response to the inclusive culture of Major League Soccer itself.

Minnesota United and the other MLS clubs are marking Pride month by taking part in the 'Soccer For All' initiative

Further explaining his reasons for doing so, he says: "When you make a public statement like that, you're not doing it for yourself really.

"I was truly doing it just to be an example for maybe young kids or people that were maybe unsure of their sexuality or didn't know their place in sport - it could be really anything."

Minnesota thrashed FC Cincinnati 7-1 at their Allianz Field home in Saint Paul on Saturday night, lifting the team to sixth spot in the Western Conference.

Martin had a loan spell at USL Championship club Hartford Athletic before returning to the Loons, making appearances earlier in June against Colorado Rapids in MLS and in the US Open Cup win over Sporting Kansas Cup.

In an interview with Gay Times earlier this year, he suggested he could look to secure a transfer on the other side of the Atlantic when his current contract expires, saying: "I've always really wanted to play in Europe. I could go over in a second or third division and work my way in."