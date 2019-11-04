MLS News

Carlos Vela beats Zlatan Ibrahimovic to MLS MVP award

Last Updated: 04/11/19 7:51pm

Carlos Vela received more than 80 per cent of the votes from his fellow MLS players
Carlos Vela received more than 80 per cent of the votes from his fellow MLS players

Carlos Vela has been named the most valuable player of Major League Soccer after his record 34-goal regular season for Los Angeles FC.

Vela recieved nearly 70 per cent of the weighted vote to become the first Mexican to win the award.

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic came second after scoring 31 goals in his second MLS season. Atlanta United forward, Josef Martinez - who won the award last year - finished third.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic watches on as LA Galaxy were eliminated from the MLS Cup Play-offs
Zlatan Ibrahimovic watches on as LA Galaxy were eliminated from the MLS Cup Play-offs

As well as his impressive goal tally, former Arsenal and Real Sociedad forward Vela also had 15 assists during a dominant second season with LAFC.

LAFC's Bob Bradley also was named MLS coach of the year last month. LAFC won the Supporters' Shield with the best regular season in MLS history, but lost to Seattle in the Western Conference final last week.

Seattle will play Toronto in the MLS Cup final on Sunday.

