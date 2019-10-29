Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at return to Spain

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract at LA Galaxy expires in December

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested he will return to Spanish football in a cryptic post on social media.

The former Barcelona striker took to Instagram on Tuesday to hint at a possible return to La Liga after ending the season with LA Galaxy.

"Hola Espana, guess what? I'm coming back," said the former Manchester United, Juventus and PSG striker.

Ibrahimovic recently claimed that "nobody will remember" the MLS if he opts to leave LA Galaxy following their 5-3 play-off defeat to Los Angeles FC.

The 38-year-old's contract is due to expire in December and he has been linked with a return to Europe.

"I have another two months [on my contract]," he said.

"We'll see what happens. ... [If I stay], then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don't stay, nobody will remember what MLS is."

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has expressed an interest in signing Ibrahimovic this season.

"[Ibrahimovic] is a friend, I met him in Los Angeles not as a footballer but as a normal person because we were in the same hotel," De Laurentiis told Sky in Italy.

"I invited him over for dinner with his wife and kids and we had an amazing time. It would be my wish to see him in Napoli colours, it's more than a suggestion and it depends on him. It's been talked about for a few months now."