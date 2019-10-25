Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have played final MLS game after LA Galaxy defeat

2:40 Highlights of the Major League Soccer Cup Play-off between Los Angeles FC and La Galaxy in what could prove to be Zlatan Ibrahimovic's MLS farewell Highlights of the Major League Soccer Cup Play-off between Los Angeles FC and La Galaxy in what could prove to be Zlatan Ibrahimovic's MLS farewell

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said "nobody will remember what MLS is" if he leaves the league following LA Galaxy's MLS Cup Play-Off exit to rivals Los Angeles FC.

The former Manchester United forward also appeared to have a confrontation with a fan after his side were knocked out 5-3 by their city rivals in what could be the Swede's final MLS game.

While walking off the pitch, Ibrahimovic gestured towards a spectator who appeared to be taunting him.

The 38-year-old's contract expires in December and he has been linked with a return to Europe - with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis expressing his interest this week.

"I have another two months [on my contract]," he said to reporters. "We'll see what happens. ... [If I stay], then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don't stay, nobody will remember what MLS is."

Ibrahimovic celebrates bringing the scores to 2-2 against LA FC

LAFC 5-3 LA Galaxy

Former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela scored twice in the first half of LAFC's victory to take his tally for the season to 36 goals.

Galaxy fought back through Ibrahimovic, but Adama Diomande's late double secured LAFC's win.

It is the first time Galaxy have lost to LAFC in the MLS - a rivalry dubbed 'El Trafico' because of California's traffic congestion.

Carlos Vela continued his final goalscoring form for Los Angeles to progress

Diego Rossi and substitute Diomande reasserted LA FC's lead after Ibrahimovic had made it 2-2.

Defender Rolf Feltscher gave Galaxy late hope, but Diomande chipped in his second in the 80th-minute to set up a Western Conference final with Seattle Sounders.

Analysis: Big game, big stars

NBC's Andy Edwards:

Vela showed up early and often, while Ibrahimovic arrived fashionably late and with a bit of assistance up the stairs to the main level of the party. Vela was sensational and highly influential once everyone in Black and Gold found their footing after a rocky opening 10 minutes.

There was also this stunning through ball from Ibrahimovic to set up Cristian Pavon for the Galaxy's first goal. That was just about it from the big Swede, though, as he was forced deeper and deeper into midfield to get on the ball.

Vela and Rossi were involved in absolutely everything, from winning the ball back on the press, to springing the counter-attacks, to setting up goals and finishing them off.

At the end of the day, the youth and mobility of LAFC's stars won out against the mega-stardom of the Galaxy's main man.

Atlanta United 2-0 Philadelphia Union

Julian Gressel scored early to ease any nerves in the Atlanta United camp

Goals from Julian Gressel and Josef Martinez eased Atlanta United to a comfortable 2-0 win over Philadelphia, which moves them to within one home game of returning to the MLS Cup final.

The win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium sets up an enticing showdown with Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference Final on October 30.

Gressel swept home after a fine team move that saw Darlington Nagbe and Pity Martinez involved before it was the German who chipped over the onrushing Andre Blake after just 10 minutes.

Josef Martinez, left, wrapped up the victory for Atlanta United late on

The Union's best chance of an equaliser came seven minutes later when Sergio Santos was played down the wing and the Brazilian's cross found Brenden Aaronson, but Brad Guzan kept out his effort at the edge of the six-yard box.

Not long after being denied by a late Ray Gaddis intervention, Martinez made sure of the win with 10 minutes remaining, running onto Gressel's long ball and firing home his fifth goal of the play-offs.

Analysis: Atlanta with a sense of control

NBC's Andy Edwards:

Coming into the season, the biggest question following Frank De Boer's appointment as Tata Martino's replacement revolved around the clash of playing styles of the respective sides.

Frank de Boer has taken Atlanta United to the brink of another MLS Cup final

Early on, it was a total disaster as De Boer tried to force square pegs into round holes. Eventually, though, he relented a fair bit of control and met his players somewhere in the middle (though, still closer to their end of the spectrum).

In a way, this year's edition might actually be better suited to navigate the play-offs en route to lifting MLS Cup (if not for LAFC standing in their way). There was a large measure of control and maturity to the way they finished off this game.