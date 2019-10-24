MLS Cup round-up: Seattle and Toronto advance in Play-offs

Tosaint Ricketts celebrates scoring for Toronto against New York City

The MLS Cup Play-offs offered dramatic finishes on Wednesday, as Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders both scored late goals to advance to the Conference finals.

The remaining two teams to advance will be determined on Thursday in the other Conference semi-finals between Atlanta United and Philadelphia and LAFC and LA Galaxy.

NYCFC 1-2 Toronto FC

Toronto FC are back in the last four of the MLS Cup play-offs after a shock 2-1 win over top seed New York City FC at Citi Field.

Alejandro Pozuelo converted a 90th-minute penalty for his second goal of the game to lift the 2017 champions into the Eastern Conference semi-finals for a third time in four years.

Nick Hagglund reacts to missing a chance in the MLS conference play-off

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi had equalised in the 69th minute, meeting Maximiliano Moralez's cross at the back post.

Toronto FC advance to face the winner of Thursday's quarter-final between the Philadelphia Union and defending champions Atlanta FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Analysis: Reds get job done without Altidore

Three talking points from NBC's Nicholas Mendola:

1. Ex-Swans attacker Pozuelo punishes rusty hosts

NYCFC got a little too cute in dealing with a wild and unexpected lash into the box from Auro Jr., the message hailed by a series of popped-up headers not heard by City goalkeeper Sean Johnson (who to that point had been spectacular).

Maxime Chanot tried a header back to his keeper. It wasn't a good one and Johnson declined to rush out for it. The one player City wouldn't have wanted to run onto the mistake was Pozuelo, who scored his 13th goal to go with eight assists in his first campaign with the Reds. He'd add his 14th when NYCFC made another terrible error, Laryea chopped down by Matarrita.

NYCFC boss Patrick Vieira watches on from the touchline on Wednesday night

2. Savvy Toronto meets NYCFC plan head-on, but City regroups

Calmer on the ball and quick to reload, TFC were not bothered by the narrow pitch at Citi Field. The Reds were happy to play the ball all the way back to Quentin Westberg, but also more adept in small spaces and desperate in early battles at the heart of the action.

The second half, however, saw less crispness and tenacity from the Reds as NYCFC launched forward in desperation and NYC might've pulled out the win without those two costly errors.

Credit Toronto manager Greg Vanney, who introduced the penalty-winning Laryea late as a massive change from from right back Justin Morrow. Without Jozy Altidore and Omar Gonzalez, however, the Reds got the job done.

3. Johnson the early star, Westberg late

NYCFC veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson was much busier than his counter part in the first 30 minutes, and only stumbled once when he briefly bobbled Alejandro Pozuelo's unfairly-won free kick.

His finest moment came in the 37th, when Tsubasa Endoh backheeled to set up Jonathan Osorio for a vicious shot that Johnson's pushed over the bar.

Whereas the star of the first half was all about Johnson, TFC backstop Westberg was oh-so-necessary. The former Troyes and Auxerre goalkeeper made a big stop just after City equalised, and commanded the area as TFC took the win to the house.

Man of the Match: Chris Mavinga

Toronto's Congolese centre-back was a force in the air and on the ground, putting an end to several big NYCFC chances with positioning and power.

Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake

Goals from Gustav Svensson and Nicolas Lodeiro helped Seattle Sounders advance to the Western Conference final for the third time in four seasons with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Svensson headed in from a corner for his second career play-off goal to beat Nick Rimando, in the final match of his career, midway through the second half to convert Seattle's dominance into a lead.

Rimando had already tipped Cristian Roldan's header over the crossbar when Svensson broke the deadlock, before Brad Smith's pass was finished by Lodeiro.

Seattle will face Los Angeles FC or the LA Galaxy in the conference final next Tuesday.

Analysis: Lodeiro brings down curtain on Rimando

Three talking points from NBC's Nicholas Mendola:

1. Play-offs make unlikely heroes

It was going to take something special for Seattle to beat Rimando, and Svensson got the better of Kyle Beckerman to turn Lodeiro's near post corner kick past the wrong-footed keeper.

It was the Swede's 14th goal in 367 career matches. Seattle manager Brian Schmetzer's teams have never lost a home play-off game, and that record stands thanks to Svensson's impact.

Nicolas Lodeiro was instrumental to Seattle Sounders' win over Real Salt Lake

2. Morris, Lodeiro lead determined Sounders

Morris, the MLS Comeback Player of the Year, has a first-class engine with a motor to match, and his on-field wisdom and improvement on both wings has made him a terror in MLS. Combine that with the vision of Lodeiro and there was a feeling of inevitability once the match reached halftime with zeroes on the scoreboard.

Lodeiro's goal to make it 2-0, off a fine set-up from Raul Ruidiaz, was a sweet finish. Look out, Los Angeles.

Kim Kee-Hee and Sam Johnson vie for possession during the play-off clash

3. Rimando's final game finds him in fine feather

The "Wall of the Wasatch" made a pair of very good saves in the first 15 minutes, the second causing him serious shoulder discomfort. He was needed again at halftime as Raul Ruidiaz raced onto an inch-perfect Lodeiro cross in the 43rd minute.

After Nedum Onuoha blocked a shot with his face early in the second half, Rimando saved his team-mate an own goal moments later. He made a flying 61st minute save to keep it 0-0, and made another terrific stop in the 86th minute to deny Victor Rodriguez with his seventh save of the night.

Twenty-two times capped by the USMNT, he played over 500 times for Major League Soccer teams and was very good on his final bow.

Man of the Match: Nicolas Lodeiro

The 60-times capped Uruguay international was lively from the off and will give Seattle hope against any remaining opponent.