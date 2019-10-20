Wayne Rooney's MLS career ends on sour note following DC United's 5-1 play-off defeat to Toronto

1:32 Wayne Rooney's last MLS game for DC United ended in a spectacular 5-1 extra-time defeat against Toronto FC in the play-offs. Wayne Rooney's last MLS game for DC United ended in a spectacular 5-1 extra-time defeat against Toronto FC in the play-offs.

Wayne Rooney's MLS career ended on a sour note as DC United's season came to an end following a 5-1 extra-time play-off defeat to Toronto on Saturday.

There was hope of a first play-off victory for Rooney when his side forced extra-time after Lucas Rodriguez's 93rd-minute goal had cancelled out Marco Delgado's first-half strike.

However, Toronto went on to score four goals in 12 minutes spell as DC United, who had Paul Arriola sent off late on, failed to advance from the MLS Eastern Conference semi-final for the second consecutive season.

Defeat means an end to the former England captain's time in America with the 33-year-old, who finished the match on the bench after being substituted in extra-time, set to join Derby County as a player-coach in January.

DC United's defeat brings Rooney's two-year stay in America to an end

The striker, who finished the campaign as DC United's top scorer with 11 goals, will return to England after 18 months in Washington.

Meanwhile, victory means Toronto will play New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final next Wednesday for a chance to play for the MLS title on November 10, live on Sky Sports.

'An unfortunate way to finish'

Despite the defeat, DC United coach Ben Olsen was full of praise for the impact Rooney has made during his time in Washington.

"I think he gave a lot to the organisation, he was a great team mate," Olsen said. "I think he was good to our fans and he was very appreciative of the support he got with our fan base and the community, the DC area.

Rooney was substituted in extra-time of DC United's defeat

"It's an unfortunate way for him to finish," he added.

"I am sure he would have wanted to hit the back of the net and push us into the next round but that's not how it went."

'Rooney a big plus for DC'

"He's been a big plus for this club," Olsen told MLSsoccer.com ahead of the game with Toronto.

"He's been a part of, coupled with the stadium, USL over the last year and a half, some announcements that have really pushed this club forward.

Rooney is set to join Derby County in January as a player-coach

"Working with him, it's been a really good relationship. On the field, I think he's helped us in a big way.

"Off the field, I think he's pushed me. I think he's made me a better coach, a better manager. And I think he's been a very good teammate and a good ambassador to the club."