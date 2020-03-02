David Beckham's Inter Miami lose on MLS debut

1:19 Highlights from Inter Miami's first MLS game as David Beckham's new side are beaten by Los Angeles FC Highlights from Inter Miami's first MLS game as David Beckham's new side are beaten by Los Angeles FC

David Beckham believes there are "exciting times ahead" for his MLS franchise Inter Miami despite a loss in their first game.

The former England captain praised his squad despite their 1-0 loss to Los Angeles FC, a fixture witnessed by several big non-football names including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and actress Liv Tyler.

Beckham congratulated the players and staff of his new club on Instagram and is confident the future is bright for the franchise he co-owns.

"Very proud moment for our club today and the team did us proud," the former Manchester United and LA Galaxy midfielder said.

"It's been a long journey but this is only the beginning. To Diego (The Boss) the team and our entire staff...we should be very proud how far we have come and what the future holds.

"Exciting times ahead."

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay watches Inter Miami's first game alongside David Beckham

The 44-year-old is the co-owner of the 25th MLS franchise which, six years after its initial conception, finally took to the field on Sunday.

Beckham's side, managed by two-time CONCACAF Champions League winner Diego Alonso, showed flashes of promise in their first outing against a strong LAFC unit.

Actress Liv Tyler also attended Inter Miami's first game

LAFC only played their first MLS game in March 2018 but have reached the play-offs in each of their first two seasons in the league and clinched the Supporters' Shield - awarded to the team with the best regular season record - last year.

Former Arsenal and Real Sociedad forward Carlos Vela crossed to Diego Rossi after five minutes, but his header across goal was acrobatically saved by goalkeeper Luis Robles - who joined Inter after making 238 appearances for New York Red Bulls.

Miami began to grow into the contest and forced former Holland international Kenneth Vermeer into a smart save after 37 minutes, diving to his left to deny Matias Pellegrini.

But Vela, on his 31st birthday, produced a piece of individual brilliance on the stroke of half-time, dancing his way to the edge of the area before executing a sublime chip over Robles for the game's only goal.