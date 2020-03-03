Victor Wanyama: Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact agree deal to sign Tottenham midfielder

Victor Wanyama made 97 appearances for Spurs over four seasons

Tottenham have reached an agreement with MLS side Montreal Impact for the transfer of Victor Wanyama.

The Kenya international has called time on his Premier League career and will join up with the Canadian outfit, who are managed by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is in charge of Montreal Impact

Wanyama, 28, joined Tottenham in 2016 from Premier League rivals Southampton, having previously spent three years in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic.

He made 97 appearances for the club across four seasons, scoring seven goals.

1:19 Highlights from Inter Miami's first MLS game as David Beckham's new side are beaten by LA FC. Highlights from Inter Miami's first MLS game as David Beckham's new side are beaten by LA FC.

A statement from Spurs said: "From the goal in our last game at White Hart Lane to THAT strike at Anfield, thank you for providing us with some incredible memories.

"We wish Victor all the best for the future."

Impact began their 2020 MLS season with a 2-1 win over New England Revolution over the weekend.