Coronavirus: MLS players approve salary cuts

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) have approved a package of concessions for the 2020 season which includes salary cuts and a reduction in bonuses in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players' body also said there would be modifications to a five-year collective bargaining agreement agreed in February, including a one-year extension.

The MLS season was suspended on March 12 due to the outbreak which has gone on to kill more than 100,000 people in the US.

However, some teams have resumed individual player workouts and the league last week gave the green light to begin outdoor training sessions in small groups providing they do not conflict with health protocols.

An MLSPA statement read: "The package has been formally submitted to the league for a decision by the owners

"While a difficult vote in incredibly challenging times, it was taken collectively to ensure that players can return to competition as soon as they are safely able to do so."

During Sunday's discussions, the MLSPA also said players had agreed to participate in a summer tournament to be held in Florida with the June event set to involve all 26 MLS teams.