MLS to return on July 8 with tournament held at Disney World

The MLS is to restart on July 8 at the resort's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

The MLS is set to return on July 8 with the 'MLS is Back Tournament', which will be held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The league has announced that there will be a group stage consisting of six groups, which will count towards the regular season, followed by knockout rounds. The winner will then qualify for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

MLS commissioner Don Garber said: "The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play.

"We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality and violence against black men and women.

0:30 Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry has revealed the advice he has given to his players during the coronavirus pandemic Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry has revealed the advice he has given to his players during the coronavirus pandemic

"Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its Clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long."

The league has said it will use "extensive medical protocols and a comprehensive COVID-19 testing plan developed by infectious disease experts".

The NBA is also set to resume its 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World on July 3, according to reports.