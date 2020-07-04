Vancouver Whitecaps' MLS return with FC Dallas delayed after inconclusive coronavirus tests

FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps will now face each other in Florida at a later date

Vancouver Whitecaps' opening match against FC Dallas at the MLS Is Back Tournament has been postponed following two inconclusive coronavirus tests.

Vancouver were originally scheduled to arrive in Orlando on July 1 ahead of their July 9 group stage match against Dallas, their opening fixture in the World Cup-style tournament that will be played in Disney World from July 8-August 11.

According to MLS, the subsequent test results were confirmed to be negative and Vancouver will now depart for Orlando on Monday.

"The later match date will allow both teams additional training days in Orlando in advance of their first match," the MLS statement said.

Earlier this week, Dallas confirmed that six of their players due to compete in the spectator-free tournament in Florida had tested positive for coronavirus.

Vancouver and Dallas were drawn into Group B, along with reigning MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes.

Each MLS team had played two of their 34 scheduled regular season games when action was suspended in mid-March because of the virus.