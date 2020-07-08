Thierry Henry: Montreal Impact boss calls on team and MLS to adapt

0:32 Montreal Impact boss Thierry Henry says his side and the MLS must adapt Montreal Impact boss Thierry Henry says his side and the MLS must adapt

Thierry Henry admits preparations for the MLS' return to action have been less than ideal but has called on his Montreal Impact side and the league to adapt.

Montreal are due to face New England Revolution in the early hours of Friday morning UK time, nearly four months after the MLS was originally suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league, which was originally suspended on March 12, will resume in an 'MLS is Back' tournament which will run in a group format culminating in the final on August 11.

"We all know that it is not ideal in terms of preparation, but it is what it is," Henry said.

"You have to adapt to what comes your way and understand the protocol and whatever protocol it is you have to adapt to it.

"We try to prepare the team the best way we could physically and also mentally."

However, Henry refused to discuss the news that FC Dallas were forced to withdraw from the mini-tournament as 10 of their players had tested positive for coronavirus.

The league's plans to return then suffered another a setback with confirmation that Nashville's game against Chicago Fire had been postponed.

Nashville confirmed two of their players had tested positive last weekend, followed by a further three on Monday.

That announcement led the league to call off what was scheduled to be the MLS' second fixture after Orlando City's match against Inter Miami.

"You have doctors and people in the MLS (that) have to think about and deal with the Dallas situation," Henry said.

"I am not in their dressing room to know exactly what happened, a decision has been taken - I didn't take that decision - so we just have to follow protocol."

