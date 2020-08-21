MLS round-up: Wins for New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew
Watch the LA derby and David Beckham's Inter Miami CF live on Sky Sports this weekend
Last Updated: 21/08/20 2:30pm
There were wins for both the New York Red Bulls and the Columbus Crew in the MLS, while the New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union played out a goalless draw.
- MLS fixtures | table | Dallas and Nashville play out goalless draw
- Pioneer Jaidi on PL dream and Black Lives Matter protests
The New York Red Bulls overcame New York City 1-0 in the Hudson River derby at the Red Bull Arena thanks to Kyle Duncan's VAR-assisted strike just before the hour-mark.
Duncan's effort was fumbled goalwards by Sean Johnson and despite the New York City goalkeeper appearing to stop the ball before it crossed the line, the VAR decided it was a goal.
Los Angeles Football Club vs LA Galaxy
August 22, 2020, 10:55pm
Live on
Also in action were the Columbus Crew, who breezed past the Chicago Fire FC 3-0 at MAPFRE Stadium thanks to a first-half strike from Derrick Etienne Jr, followed by Darlington Nagbe's long-range effort (81) and Gyasi Zardes's goal with just two minutes left to play.
Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City
August 23, 2020, 1:00am
Live on
Elsewhere, the New England Revolution and the Philadelphia Union marked their return to the MLS regular season with a stalemate at Gillette Stadium.