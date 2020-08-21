MLS round-up: Wins for New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew

1:35 New York Red Bulls got the better of New York City while Columbus Crew extended their unbeaten run to six matches in the latest MLS fixtures New York Red Bulls got the better of New York City while Columbus Crew extended their unbeaten run to six matches in the latest MLS fixtures

There were wins for both the New York Red Bulls and the Columbus Crew in the MLS, while the New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union played out a goalless draw.

The New York Red Bulls overcame New York City 1-0 in the Hudson River derby at the Red Bull Arena thanks to Kyle Duncan's VAR-assisted strike just before the hour-mark.

Kyle Duncan celebrates his winner for the New York Red Bulls

Duncan's effort was fumbled goalwards by Sean Johnson and despite the New York City goalkeeper appearing to stop the ball before it crossed the line, the VAR decided it was a goal.

Also in action were the Columbus Crew, who breezed past the Chicago Fire FC 3-0 at MAPFRE Stadium thanks to a first-half strike from Derrick Etienne Jr, followed by Darlington Nagbe's long-range effort (81) and Gyasi Zardes's goal with just two minutes left to play.

Elsewhere, the New England Revolution and the Philadelphia Union marked their return to the MLS regular season with a stalemate at Gillette Stadium.