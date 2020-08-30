MLS: Real Salt Lake pull back for 4-4 with Portland Timbers thanks to 90th and 94th-minute goals

Guiseppe Rossi and Sam Johnson's late goals secured Real Salt Lake a pulsating 4-4 draw with Portland Timbers.

Rossi's debut MLS strike brought Real back within a goal in the 90th minute before Johnson's even later equaliser.

Diego Chara put the Timbers ahead in an exciting game from the off with Corey Baird levelling after 19 minutes, before Jaroslaw Niezgoda restored Portland's lead soon after.

Damir Kreilach levelled again before Portland scored two unanswered goals from Sebastian Blancos and Felipe Mora, to give them what appeared a commanding lead before Rossi and Johnson struck late.

New England Revolution extended their unbeaten streak to seven games thanks to a 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls.

Benjamin Mines fired the Red Bulls ahead 10 minutes before half-time, but their lead was extinguished before the break when Teal Bunbury fed Gustavo Bou on the counter-attack to level with a smart first-time finish.

FC Dallas came through a nervy 3-1 win over Minnesota United, with Reto Ziegler's 96th-minute penalty settling any nerves in Texas.

Fabrice-Jean Picualt and Jess Ferreira scoring within 90 seconds of one another for the hosts, but their lead was halved when Hassani Dotson netted for Minnesota 10 minutes after half-time.

But it took until Ziegler's injury-time spot kick to put the result beyond doubt for the hosts late on.

Junior Urso scored his first MLS goal as Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-1.

Chris Muller and Lus Carlos Almeida da Cunha were also on target for the hosts, with Brooks Lennon on the scoresheet for Atlanta.

Anton Tinnerholm scored a goal and added an assist in New York City's 3-1 win over Chicago Fire.

Keaton Parks put the hosts in front after 16 minutes, but they were pegged back in injury time by Mauricio Pineda's strike.

Tinnerholm restored the lead eight minutes after the break, before Alex Ring scored for the second game in a row with a quarter of an hour to seal victory.

Sporting Kansas survived having Gadi Kinda sent off 12 minutes from time to hold onto a 1-1 draw with Colorado Rapids.

Cole Bassett put Colorado ahead 12 minutes after half-time, but Gianluca Busio's long-range leveller ended up being enough to earn a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere, Columbus Crew played out a 0-0 draw with FC Cincinnati, who are now on a three-game winless streak.