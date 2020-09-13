MLS: David Beckham's Inter Miami remain bottom of East Conference after defeat

4:11 Highlights from the latest round of MLS action. Highlights from the latest round of MLS action.

David Beckham's Inter Miami remain bottom of the East Conference in MLS after losing 2-1 to Orlando City.

Miami's Andres Reyes' own goal gave the hosts the lead in the 34th minute, but Brek Shea levelled the scores in the 65th minute.

Mauricio Pereyra scored the game-winning goal and sealed the victory for the Lions in the 69th minute.

Orlando remain in the fourth place in the East Conference.

David Beckham's Inter Miami are struggling in MLS

Meanwhile, Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew came back from two goals down to rescue a point against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field thanks to a late goal from Gyasi Zardes.

Philadelphia Union were thankful to Anthony Fontana, who scored twice, including a late stoppage-time winner, to give his side a 2-1 win over the New England Revolution.

New York City FC extended their unbeaten run to five matches, beating FC Cincinnati 2-1, while rivals New York Red Bulls handed interim coach Bradley Carnell his first victory with Aaron Long and Daniel Royer scoring a goal in each half in a 2-0 victory over DC United.

Andres Ricaurte and Franco Jara both scored for FC Dallas in their 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo, while Nashville SC scored after just 55 seconds to set them on the way to a 4-2 win over Atlanta United.

And on Friday, Seattle Sounders thrashed San Jose Earthquakes 7-2 at CenturyLink Field.