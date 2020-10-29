MLS: LA Galaxy sack head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto

Galaxy GM: "As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club's current standing."; Dominic Kinnear to take charge on an interim basis for rest of the season; Galaxy sit last in the Western Conference

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Thursday 29 October 2020 23:45, UK

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Los Angeles Galaxy Head Coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto during the match against Los Angeles FC at the Banc of California Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Carson, California. Los Angeles FC won the match 2-0 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Guillermo Barros Schelotto
Image: Guillermo Barros Schelotto has left LA Galaxy

Major League Soccer team LA Galaxy have parted company with head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

The former Boca Juniors coach joined MLS's most successful club in January 2019 but they currently sit last in the Western Conference with three games left in the 2020 campaign.

FC Dallas
Houston Dynamo

Saturday 31st October 7:50pm Kick off 7:30pm

Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said: "Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction."

Schelotto, 47, spent the majority of his 16-year playing career at Boca, winning three Copa Libertadores titles and scoring 86 goals. He played 10 times for Argentina.

Columbus Crew
Philadelphia Union

Sunday 1st November 8:40pm Kick off 8:30pm

He will be replaced on an interim basis by Dominic Kinnear for the remainder of the season.

Trending

Te Kloese added: "The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles.

"As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club's current standing.

Also See:

"I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club."

Win £250,000 for free!

Win £250,000 for free!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in this weekend's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office