MLS play-offs: Defeat for David Beckham's Inter Miami and Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact

Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact crashed out of the MLS play-offs after a goal and an assist from Gustavo Bou inspired New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory on Friday night.

Former Aston Villa man Carles Gil had given Revolution the lead with an angled volley from inside the box in the first half, but Romell Quioto got on the scoresheet for Montreal in the 61st minute to level the game.

Montreal stopper Clement Diop once again had an impressive showing in goal, but was rooted to the spot when Bou's late strike nestled in the bottom corner late on to send the Revolution to a first-round play-off against Philadelphia Union.

David Beckham's Inter Miami crashed out of the MLS play-offs after a 3-0 defeat to Nashville SC.

Goals from Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar and Dax McCarty gave Nashville a comprehensive win over a weakened Miami side in the play-in round for the MLS Cup playoffs on Friday at the Nissan Stadium.

It was announced just hours before kick-off that key striker Gonzalo Higuain and defensive leader Gonzalez Pirez tested positive for COVID-19.

Miami never seemed to recover from that shock as Nashville dominated from kick-off, and took the lead after 14 minutes when Leal rifled his shot into the top left corner from the edge of the box.

Mukhtar then won what seemed a contentious penalty kick, which he converted himself in the 24th minute.

And Nashville's place in the play-offs was secured when McCarty casually slotted the ball into the back of the net to set up a first-round tie with Toronto FC.