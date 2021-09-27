Jaap Stam: Former Manchester United and AC Milan defender sacked as head coach by MLS side FC Cincinnati

Jaap Stam has been sacked as head coach of MLS side FC Cincinnati.

Cincinnati have lost six of their last seven games and are second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference and overall MLS tables.

The club released a statement which said: "During our nearly two-month process to identify the next general manager for FC Cincinnati, it was apparent that a head coach change was necessary.

"Therefore, after a great deal of deliberation, the club has made the decision to now move to the future with Jaap no longer serving as head coach."

Image: Stam had previous experience managing in England and the Netherlands

President Jeff Berding said. "We believe a change in leadership is in the best interest of the club at this time, and a new General Manager will lead the search for a new Head Coach.

"We are an ambitious club and we remain focused on achieving our goals, the first of which is making Cincinnati a championship city.

"We thank Jaap for everything he has done for FC Cincinnati during his time here, and we wish him the best as he can now head home to be with his family."

The former Netherlands international took charge at Cincinnati in May 2020, having previously managed PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord in his native country.

Stam began his managerial career in the Championship with Reading where he led the club to the play-offs in his first campaign but was relieved of his duties the following season.