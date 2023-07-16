 Skip to content

Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami: Former Barcelona captain reunited with Lionel Messi

Major League Soccer side Inter Miami announce the signing of World Cup winner and former Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets on a two-year deal; Busquets will occupy a Designated Player slot and will be reunited with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi in Florida

Sunday 16 July 2023 21:40, UK

Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona in less than two months&#39; time
Image: Sergio Busquets announced he was leaving Barcelona in May and has now signed for Inter Miami

Inter Miami have announced the signing of former Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets on a two-year deal.

World Cup winner Busquets will occupy a Designated Player slot and is expected to join the team in the coming days.

The move will see the nine-time La Liga title winner reunited with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi, who made the switch to the Major League Soccer side following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

"This is a special and exciting opportunity that I'm very excited to take. I'm looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami," said Busquets, who announced his departure from Barcelona in May.

Barcelona&#39;s Sergio Busquets waves to fans after his last home game of the season for the club at the end of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Image: Busquets waves to Barcelona fans after his last home game for the club

"I was impressed by the club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I'm happy and ready to represent the club myself. I can't wait to help bring the success that this ambitious club strives for."

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said: "I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami. Since day one we have set out to bring the world's best players to Inter Miami. Sergio's repertoire speaks for itself."

Sporting director Chris Henderson added: "We're very happy to bring somebody of Sergio's pedigree to Inter Miami. He is one of the smartest players to ever play the sport; he reads the game at an unprecedented level and impacts every facet of play.

"Sergio is a winner, a leader and a world-class talent, and we're excited to see him represent our franchise."

