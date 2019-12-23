Qatar 2022 World Cup: Worker deaths 'not in vain', says Hassan Al Thawadi

0:54 Hassan Al Thawadi says they are "working hard" to prevent further deaths during construction of stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Hassan Al Thawadi says they are "working hard" to prevent further deaths during construction of stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The official leading the 2022 World Cup preparations says they are "working hard" to prevent further deaths - but cannot give an assurance that other workers will not die in the construction of its stadiums.

Hassan Al Thawadi, general secretary of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, told Sky Sports News: "We will do everything we can to ensure that such tragedies do not occur again."

In an interview on the day of Liverpool's Club World Cup final win against Flamengo, Al Thawadi said:

30 worker deaths will "not be in vain"

Everybody is welcome in Qatar, including LGBT fans

Stadium delay is "no embarrassment"

Qatar "ready to host the world" in 2022

"Every death is a tragedy," said Al Thawadi, inside the Education City Stadium. "It is a matter that we take very, very seriously. We are working very hard, and endeavouring, to ensure that nobody suffers, nobody passes away, in relation to our work.

Workers at the construction site of the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha

"The 27 non-work-related deaths, and the three work-related deaths, are tragedies that we hope to learn from and hope to ensure that these tragedies do not occur again."

When asked whether he could make an assurance that nobody else will die in the construction of its stadiums, Al Thawadi replied: "I don't think anybody can make that assurance. What I can say is that we're learning; lessons learned. Their deaths will not be in vain... and we will do everything we can to ensure that such tragedies do not occur again."

The Supreme Committee logs non-work-related deaths, which relate to deaths of workers away from stadiums and/or outside of any functions relating to their work.

LGBT fans: 'Everybody is welcome'

Qatar 2022 has promised to make every supporter feel welcome, despite laws which ban homosexuality.

"My message to everybody is that everybody is welcome," said Al Thawadi.

The Al Janoub Stadium, one of the host stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

When challenged on the country's laws, he replied: "We are a conservative, welcoming, nation. We have our beliefs and, the simple fact is, a public display of affection is not part of our culture.

"We simply ask for people to able to respect that, when they come and experience our culture. Having said that, everybody is welcome and people from different walks of life have visited Qatar over the last decades and have felt comfortable coming and visiting Qatar.

"What I do say is, this is an opportunity for us to come together, despite our differences, in our common love for this sport and our common humanity and be able to appreciate, even though we have different beliefs and we come from different backgrounds, we can still celebrate together and build upon that spark of unity and inclusiveness that we're talking about."

Stadium delay: 'No embarrassment'

Club World Cup organisers made a late switch of venues from the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan to the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, which included the venue of Saturday's final.

Liverpool lifted the Club World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Saturday

But the local organising committee has denied that a last-minute change damaged its credibility.

"I don't think it's an embarrassment at all," said Al Thawadi. "I think it was the right decision. The stadium is complete, construction is complete. As a result of delays in certain certifications, and the inability to host some test events, we thought it was more prudent to postpone the opening of the stadium."

Club World Cup: 'Lessons learned'

This year's Club World Cup was the biggest test event yet before the 2022 World Cup, with tens of thousands of supporters from around the world visiting the small Gulf state.

Hassan Al Thawadi is satisfied with progress ahead of the 2022 World Cup

"I think, in preparation for 2022, the tournament has been going very well," he said. "There are obviously a lot of lessons learned, in terms of implementing the transportation plan. The metro has been utilised for the first time in such numbers.

"We've also been learning about crowd flows, it's a work in progress. We've gone from every game with a noticeable improvement, and there is no doubt that, the fans that are visiting, we view them as our partners; [they are] educating us, telling us where the areas of improvement need to be."

Qatar 2022: 'We will be ready'

It is less than three years before Qatar stages the World Cup, and officials are confident it will be ready in time.

Al Thawadi said: "We are on the right path. Hosting the Gulf Cup and the Club World Cup have been great educational milestones. We are hosting the Club World Cup next year, and another event in 2021. I believe, over the next three years, we will be ready to host the world in 2022."