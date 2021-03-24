2022 World Cup Qualifying preview: Will France defend their title? Home Nations begin road to Qatar

The road to Qatar 2022 for European nations begins on Wednesday as a series of World Cup Qualifiers take place, with France, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Portugal and Netherlands in action.

Five FIFA World Cup European Qualifying groups get under way on Wednesday afternoon as countries start their long journey to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and we begin our extensive coverage with Turkey's Group G clash at home to the Netherlands.

Then, on Wednesday night, European champions Portugal host Azerbaijan, holders France entertain Ukraine, Finland face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia travel to Slovenia.

Wales also go to Belgium in Group E, and Republic of Ireland are in Serbia in Group A.

Portugal vs Azerbaijan - 7.45pm kick-off

Serbia vs Republic of Ireland - 7.45pm kick-off

The current European champions Portugal be strong favourites to win a section that also includes Serbia, Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg, starting with this opener against Azerbaijan at the Juventus Stadium.

At least that means star man and captain Cristiano Ronaldo will not have to travel far for the game as the Juventus forward looks to get his hands on the one trophy that has eluded him so far in his glittering career.

And it would be a major surprise if the 36-year-old does not manage to add to his current record-breaking total of 102 goals in just 170 internationals in Turin on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland launch their World Cup qualifying campaign in Serbia on Wednesday evening hoping for a change of fortune.

New manager Stephen Kenny is yet to taste victory since taking over from Mick McCarthy last summer and saw his side bow out of the Euro 2020 play-offs at the semi-final stage.

France vs Ukraine - 7.45pm kick-off

Finland vs Bosnia - 7.45pm kick-off

France kick off the defence of the World Cup they won so impressively in Russia three years ago by hosting Ukraine at the Stade de France, a side they thrashed 7-1 in Paris when they met in a friendly back in October.

However, as their recent progress to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals showed - including eliminating the holders Portugal - Didier Deschamps' team may be even stronger now than the class of 2018.

All of which makes their opening clash with Ukraine in the French capital so intriguing - will Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe continue to terrorise defences, especially in Paris, to help get Les Bleus' title defence off to a winning start?

Or can Andriy Shevchenko's team cause an upset in a group - that also contains Finland, Bosnia and Kazakhstan - everyone expects France to win comfortably?

Belgium vs Wales - 7.45pm kick-off

Estonia vs Czech Republic - 7.45pm kick-off

Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, who finished third at the 2018 World Cup, look to end a four-match winless run against Wales which stretches back to 2013.

Wales stunned star-studded Belgium to win the 2016 European Championship quarter-final 3-1, extending the Dragons' recent unbeaten record against the Red Devils to four games with two wins and two draws.

Belgium are without injured pair Axel Witsel and Eden Hazard, but Romelu Lukaku could feature after joining the squad late on Monday.

Wales' Gareth Bale has never played at a World Cup finals and admits he would swap one of his four Champions League winners' medals to grace that stage at Qatar 2022.

"Obviously, realistically that's not going to happen," Bale said when that scenario was put to him. "But why not?"

Wales will be without defenders Ben Davies and Tom Lockyer for their opening two World Cup qualifiers, as well as Saturday's Cardiff friendly with Mexico.

Estonia play the Czech Republic in the other group match.

Turkey vs Netherlands - 5.45pm kick-off

Gibraltar vs Norway - 7.45pm kick-off

Latvia vs Montenegro - 7.45pm kick-off

This is a huge qualifying campaign for the Dutch after they disastrously failed to progress to the 2018 World Cup, making this Group G opener against Turkey at the Ataturk Olimpiyat on Wednesday afternoon so vital for new head coach Frank de Boer.

De Boer took over from Ronald Koeman last September, but after a difficult start to his tenure - the former Ajax and Barcelona defender became the first-ever Netherlands manager to fail to win any of his first four fixtures - the Oranje head to Istanbul on the back of two straight Nations League victories.

So confidence should be up for the trip to the Turkish capital and given that the other nations in Group G are Gibraltar, Norway, Latvia and Montenegro - who are all also in action on Wednesday evening - top spot is likely to be decided between these two sides.

Sweden vs Georgia - 7.45pm kick-off

Spain vs Greece - 7.45pm kick-off

Barcelona's young prospect Pedri has been included in the Spain squad for the first time, and the 18-year-old trained with the squad on Tuesday as he bids to be involved in Luis Enrique's plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Greece in Granada on Thursday.

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has been included in Enrique's squad despite his recent injury struggles, while Manchester City's Ferran Torres could partner Juventus' Alvaro Morata in attack.

Spain's previous competitive outing was a 6-0 thrashing of 2014 World champions Germany in the UEFA Nations League back in November last year - a game in which Torres scored a hat-trick.

'La Roja' will be favourites to progress from World Cup qualifying Group B, which as well as Greece, features Georgia, Kosovo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Sweden.

Bulgaria vs Switzerland - 5pm kick-off

Italy vs Northern Ireland - 7.45pm kick-off

Italy, who are on a 22-match unbeaten run under Roberto Mancini, welcome Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland to Parma on Thursday for their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Northern Ireland are looking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

After Italy, Northern Ireland have a home friendly against the United States on Sunday before Bulgaria visit Windsor Park for a second qualifier on Wednesday.

With Conor Washington out injured and Liam Boyce due to join up with the squad later in the window, there could be an early chance for Accrington forward Dion Charles to make an impression.

Baraclough has called up Linfield striker Shayne Lavery to replace Washington; Lavery, who has five caps for Northern Ireland, has scored 19 goals for Linfield in the Irish League this season, and was on the scoresheet against Crusaders at the weekend.

Baraclough has also added Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes to the group, expanding it to a 27-man squad. It is a first senior call-up for Hughes, who joined Liverpool from Celtic in January. Derry City's uncapped stopper Nathan Gartside is also in the group.

In Group C's other game on Thursday, Bulgaria host Switzerland at 5pm.

Israel vs Denmark - 5pm kick-off

Moldova vs Faroe Islands - 7.45pm kick-off

Scotland vs Austria - 7.45pm kick-off

Having secured a place in Euro 2020, Scotland now begin their quest for a first World Cup appearance since 1998, hosting Austria on Thursday night in their Group F opener.

Scotland announced this week they will not take a knee in Thursday's game, but instead stand in solidarity with the fight against racism.

The Scottish game is uniting behind Glen Kamara, who reported being racially abused during Rangers' Europa League game against Slavia Prague last Thursday.

Che Adams has been called up by Scotland for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers; the in-form Southampton striker, who has scored three goals in his last four games, pledged his international allegiance to Scotland following talks with head coach Steve Clarke.

In Thursday's other Group F games, Israel host Denmark, and Moldova host the Faroe Islands.

Andorra vs Albania - 7.45pm kick-off

Hungary vs Poland - 7.45pm kick-off

England vs San Marino - 7.45pm kick-off

Bukayo Saka will miss England's opening World Cup qualifier against San Marino on Thursday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The Arsenal winger remains part of Gareth Southgate's squad but is undergoing assessment at his club, with the hope of being available for the fixtures with Albania and Poland.

Saka suffered the injury in the 2-1 north London derby win over Tottenham on March 14 and returned to play 74 minutes of Sunday's 3-3 Premier League draw at West Ham.

The versatile 19-year-old made his Three Lions debut in October and has so far collected four caps, having largely been utilised in more defensive positions before being called up to the current squad as a forward.

Marcus Rashford has not trained with the rest of the squad as he continues to work indoors to rehabilitate a foot injury sustained in Manchester United's 1-0 win against AC Milan in the Europa League last Thursday.

The problem ruled the 23-year-old out of the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Leicester, with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying Rashford "wasn't close" to facing the Foxes, although he did still link up with the England group this week as planned.

James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish are all missing from the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying triple-header against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

England have won their six internationals against San Marino by an aggregate score of 37-1, with San Marino's one goal coming after eight seconds in a 1994 World Cup qualifier in November 1993 in Bologna; England recovered to win 7-1.

This will also be Gareth Southgate's 50th game as England manager, the seventh manager to reach this milestone for England.

In Group I's other games, Andorra host Albania, and Hungary host Poland.

Germany vs Iceland - 7.45pm kick-off

Romania vs North Macedonia - 7.45pm kick-off

Liechtenstein vs Armenia - 7.45pm kick-off

Germany will want to treat their departing coach Joachim Low to a triumphant farewell when he steps down after Euro 2020.

Earlier this month, Low said he would bow out after Euro 2020, but first Germany host Iceland on Thursday and visit Romania on Sunday before a home game against North Macedonia on March 31.

The highlight of Low's reign was winning the 2014 World Cup but his team crashed out of the first round at the 2018 finals and have struggled to perform at their best in recent years.

A 6-0 defeat by Spain in the Nations League in November piled pressure on the current longest-serving coach in international football.

Germany's Toni Kroos has had to pull out of the upcoming internationals with a muscle injury.

In the other group games, Romania host North Macedonia, while Armenia are at Liechtenstein.