Wales vs Ukraine: World Cup Qualifying play-off live on Sky, kick-off time, how to follow

Wales will face Ukraine for a place at the World Cup in Qatar. Here is all you need to know about the game...

When is Wales vs Ukraine?

Wales vs Ukraine will take place on Sunday, June 5, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm; kick-off at 5pm.

Where will it be?

Wales and Ukraine's World Cup Qualifying play-off final will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales.

How to follow

you will also be able to follow our live blog across the Sky Sports App and website, where we will have free in-game clips of all the goals and key moments, and free highlights shortly after full-time.

Team Build-up

While Ukraine kept their dreams of reaching the World Cup finals going by beating Scotland 3-1 in their play-off at Hampden Park on Wednesday, Wales were able to rest key players in their Nations League match.

Wales manager Rob Page said it was 'risk vs reward' when he made the decision to leave Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen out of the game against Poland.

"The biggest game we've got is on Sunday and that's no disrespect to Poland whatsoever," said Page. "We're going to show them complete respect, but we'd be mad to jeopardise our top, top players."

As Page can rely on these talismen leading up to a potential first World Cup qualification for Wales since 1958, could we see Wales in the World Cup this year?

What will await the winner?

The winner of the heavyweight bout on Sunday will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and will be place in Group B alongside England, Iran and USA.

England look to be the favourites to top the group following their successful Euro 2020 run - which saw the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling shine all the way to final before being defeated by Italy in the final.

When does the World Cup start?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Monday, November 21 at the Al Thumama Stadium when Senegal take on the Netherlands in Group A followed by hosts Qatar against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

England will also feature on the first day with their Group B match against Iran scheduled to take place just eight days after the Premier League shuts down.

What is the World Cup group draw?

The 2022 World Cup will begin with 32 teams in eight groups of four: