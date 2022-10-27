World Cup: Australia players including Mat Ryan become first team to release statement criticising Qatar's LGBTQ and human rights record

Sixteen Australia players, including ex-Arsenal and Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, appear in the video in which they draw issue with the country's treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community

Australia have become the first World Cup finals side to release a collective statement from players criticising host Qatar's human rights record.

Sixteen players, including ex-Arsenal and Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, appear in the video in which they draw issue with the country's treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

"There are universal values that should define football. Values such as respect, dignity, trust and courage," captain Ryan said in his section of the statement.

"When we represent our nation, we aspire to embody these values."

Accusations over the treatment of migrant workers and a poor record of human rights have plagued the Gulf state, where same-sex relationships are criminalised, since it was controversially awarded this winter's finals back in 2010.

The Australia video features players Jackson Irvine, Bailey Wright, Jamie Maclaren, Nick D'Agostino, Craig Goodwin, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Mitch Langerak, Denis Genreau, Cameron Devlin, Adam Taggart, Kye Rowles and Alex Wilkinson, the president of union Professional Footballers Australia (PFA).

They acknowledged conditions have improved for workers in Qatar, in particular through the partial dismantling of the kafala system, which allowed employers to take workers' passports and block them from leaving the country, but the players noted the implementation of reforms "remains inconsistent and requires improvement".

"These migrant workers who have suffered are not just numbers, like the migrants that have shaped our country and our football," the players said.

"They possess the same courage and determination to build a better life. Addressing these issues is not easy. And we do not have all the answers.

"We stand with FIFPRO, the Building and Wood Workers International and the International Trade Union Confederation, seeking to embed reforms and establish a lasting legacy in Qatar.

"This must include establishing a migrant resource centre, effective remedy for those who have been denied their rights, and the decriminalisation of all same-sex relationships.

"These are the basic rights that should be afforded to all and will ensure continued progress in Qatar. This is how we can ensure a legacy that goes well beyond the final whistle of the 2022 FIFA World Cup."

Australia secured their fifth straight appearance at the World Cup finals by beating Peru on penalties in their qualifying play-off in June. They will join defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the tournament.

Ryan and FC St Pauli midfielder Irvine, who has also played for Celtic and Hull, have previously flagged their own concerns about human rights in Qatar but the video is the first by a side competing at the event.

It was released along with a statement from governing body Football Australia and an open letter from PFA.

"As the most multicultural, diverse, and inclusive sport in our country, we believe everyone should be able to feel safe and be their true authentic selves," Football Australia said.

"Whilst we acknowledge the highest levels of assurances given by HH Amir of Qatar and the President of FIFA that LGBTI+ fans will be safely welcomed in Qatar, we hope that this openness can continue beyond the tournament."

The FA announced in September that England's Harry Kane will join counterparts from eight other European nations, including Wales, in wearing a OneLove rainbow anti-discrimination captain's armband during the tournament.

Kane has said he will wear the armband even if it is prohibited by FIFA, with the Football Association of Wales saying it would accept any fines issued to Gareth Bale for doing the same.

Meanwhile, calls for FIFA to contribute to a compensation scheme for migrant workers in Qatar have received strong public backing.

Human rights campaign groups, including Amnesty International, have called on football's global governing body to set aside £380m to support the scheme - equivalent to the amount it is set to hand out in World Cup prize money.