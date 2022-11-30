Ben White: England defender leaves World Cup training base to return home for 'personal reasons'

Ben White has left England's World Cup squad to return home and is not expected to fly back to Qatar; White did not feature in England's first two matches and missed the win over Wales through illness; FA statement: "We ask that the player's privacy is respected at this moment in time"

Ben White has left England's World Cup training base in Qatar to return home for "personal reasons".

The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

The 25-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the World Cup following an impressive start to the season with the Gunners.

White did not feature in England's first two Group B matches and missed Tuesday's 3-0 win against Wales through illness.

"We ask that the player's privacy is respected at this moment in time," a statement from the Football Association read.

Arsenal's official Twitter account posted: "We're all with you, Ben."

White, who has four caps for England, was called up as a late replacement for last year's European Championship but did not feature and is yet to represent his country at a major international tournament.

England's victory over Wales ensured they finished top of Group B and set up a World Cup last-16 tie with Senegal on Sunday.