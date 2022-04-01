England's route to 2022 World Cup final in Qatar

The draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been made, and England's path to glory has been mapped out - but who stands between Gareth Southgate's side and the greatest prize of all?

After reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and losing on penalties to Italy in the final of Euro 2020, England are bidding to reach successive tournament finals in Qatar - and go one, huge step further by winning a first trophy since 1966.

England must navigate three group-stage matches and then three knockout games to have any chance of getting their hands on the World Cup in the final in Doha on December 18, 2022. Here's the Three Lions' route to the final...

Group stages

Group B England

Iran

USA

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

England potentially face a first-ever 'Battle of Britain' at a World Cup finals.

The Three Lions will be up against either Scotland, Wales, or Ukraine in the group stage in Qatar, with that play-off path still to be settled in June due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gareth Southgate's men will kick off Group B on the tournament's opening day against Iran, a side they have never faced in a senior competitive international.

England could face Wales or Scotland at the World Cup after the draw pitted them alongside each other in Group B.

They will also face the United States, who they have met twice in the World Cup finals - in 1950 and 2010 - failing to win on either occasion.

England have never faced Scotland or Wales at a World Cup finals but do have recent European Championship experience against the fellow Home Nations, drawing 0-0 with Scotland in the group stages of Euro 2020, and beating Wales 2-1 in the group stages of Euro 2016.

Round of 16

Image: Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal could face England in the last-16 stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

If England were to win Group B, their round-of-16 tie would take place at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, on December 4 and see the Three Lions paired against runners up in Group A - Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, or Netherlands.

Were England to progress but fail to win the group then Group A winners - likely the Netherlands or African champions Senegal - would be England's first opposition in the knockout phase, with that round-of-16 tie taking place at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan on December 3.

Quarter-finals

French football expert Jonathan Johnson says France must be wary of how difficult previous world champions have found it to defend their title.

Group winners England would then face world champions France in the quarter-finals, providing the 2018 World Cup winners topped their group and overcame potentially Argentina, Mexico or Poland in the last 16.

The Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor would play host to England for the second successive round, with the last-eight tie taking place on December 10 .

Image: 2018 World Cup winners France are potential quarter-final opponents for England in Qatar

As Group B runners-up and last-16 winners, England would continue their journey on the other side of the draw and could be paired with Argentina or Denmark at the quarter-final stage. The Three Lions would switch venues to the Lusail Iconic Stadium for the last-eight tie on December 9.

Semi-finals

Image: Belgium - ranked second in the FIFA World Rankings - are potential semi-final opponents for England

If England were to navigate their way to the semi-finals as group winners, the likely winners of Groups F and H - Belgium or Portugal - could stand between the Three Lions and a place in the World Cup final on December 14 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

England's journey to the World Cup semi-finals after finishing second in the group stages would potentially set up a last-four tie against Spain/Germany or Brazil.

Final

After reaching the World Cup final as group winners, 2010 winners Spain, 2014 champions Germany or four-time winners Brazil could be the final hurdle for England to overcome.

Image: World No.1 nation Brazil could face England in the World Cup final

France, Belgium or Portugal would be England's potential opponents were they to reach the final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18 after finishing runners-up in Group B.

2022 World Cup draw

Image: 2022 World Cup in Qatar draw

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, USA, European play-off*

England, Iran, USA, European play-off* Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Intercontinental play-off 1*, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Intercontinental play-off 1*, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Intercontinental play-off 2*, Germany, Japan

Spain, Intercontinental play-off 2*, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Ghana, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Ghana, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Canada, Uruguay, South Korea

* European play-off - Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

**Intercontinental play-off 1 - United Arab Emirates/Australia/Peru

***Intercontinental play-off 2 - Costa Rica/New Zealand

Gary Neville believes England will be happy with their World Cup group draw but warns each of their opponents will be passionate to play against them.

What is the World Cup format and schedule?

The 2022 World Cup will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters out in Qatar.

Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.

Group stage

Monday November 21

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick off 10am)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands

Group B: England vs Iran

Group B: USA vs Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Tuesday November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Group C: Mexico vs Poland

Group D: France vs UAE/Australia/Peru

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia

Wednesday November 23

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand

Group E: Germany vs Japan

Group F: Belgium vs Canada

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia

Thursday November 24

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea

Friday November 25

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador

Group B: England vs USA

Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs Iran

Saturday November 26

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Group D: France vs Denmark

Group D: Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru

Sunday November 27

Group E: Spain vs Germany

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco

Group F: Croatia vs Canada

Monday November 28

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana

Tuesday November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal

Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs England

Group B: Iran vs USA

Wednesday November 30

Group C: Poland vs Argentina

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Group D: Tunisia vs France

Group D: UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark

Thursday December 1

Group E: Japan vs Spain

Group E: Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium

Group F: Canada vs Morocco

Friday, December 2

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal

Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay

Round of 16

Saturday December 3

49 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

50 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 4

52 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

51 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Monday December 5

53 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)

54 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)

Tuesday December 6

55 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

56 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday December 9

58 - Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

57 - Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)

Saturday December 10

60 - Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

59 - Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday December 13

61 - Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday December 14

62 - Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Third-place play-off

Saturday December 17

63 - Losers of 61 vs. Losers of 62 (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Final

Sunday December 18

64 - Winners of 61 vs. Winners of 62 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

What will happen with the Premier League?

The Premier League has confirmed key dates for the 2022/23 campaign, with the season adjusted to accommodate a World Cup that takes place in the middle of the domestic calendar.

The season will start a week earlier than normal on August 6 2022, with 16 matchdays taking place up to the weekend of November 12/13, before the tournament kicks off on November 21.

The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day following the World Cup final, which takes place on December 18.

The final match round of the 2022/23 season will be played on May 28 2023.