2026 World Cup dates, venues, host cities, format and schedule for USA, Canada and Mexico tournament

The 2026 men's World Cup will be the biggest in the tournament's history.

An expanded World Cup will feature 48 teams - 16 more than in Qatar 2022 - and take place across three host nations for the first time.

England, under new boss Thomas Tuchel, are continuing their qualifying campaign, but the road to 2026 has already concluded in other continents.

From format to key dates, here's all you need to know about football's next global showpiece.

Image: Thomas Tuchel will lead England in World Cup qualifying after taking over from Gareth Southgate

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA men's World Cup takes place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

It will be the 23rd edition of the tournament.

2026 World Cup to have first-ever half-time show FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed the 2026 World Cup final will have a half-time show.



Coldplay will be involved in putting together the event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 19 July, in a move inspired by NFL's Super Bowl.

Where is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 tournament will take place across 16 cities in three North American countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico.

It is the first time a World Cup has been hosted by three nations.

The last time North America hosted the tournament was in 1994, when Brazil triumphed after beating Italy on penalties.

Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup so far? Host nations: USA, Canada, Mexico.



Asia: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Uzbekistan.



Oceania: New Zealand.



South America: Argentina, Brazil Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay.



Africa: Morocco, Tunisia.



Europe: To be confirmed.

2026 World Cup venues - host cities and stadiums

USA

Dallas Stadium - Arlington, Texas (capacity 94,000)

New York New Jersey Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey (capacity 82,500)

Atlanta Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia (capacity 75,000)

Kansas City Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri (73,000)

Houston Stadium - Houston, Texas (capacity 72,000)

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium - Santa Clara, California (71,000)

Los Angeles Stadium - Inglewood, California (70,000)

Philadelphia Stadium - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (69,000)

Seattle Stadium - Seattle, Washington (capacity 69,000)

Boston Stadium - Foxborough, Massachusetts (65,000)

Miami Stadium - Miami Gardens, Florida (capacity 65,000)

Canada

Toronto Stadium - Toronto (capacity: 45,000)

BC Place Vancouver - Vancouver (capacity 54,000)

Mexico

Estadio Azteca Mexico City - Mexico City (capacity 83,000)

Estadio Monterrey - Guadalupe (capacity 53,500)

Estadio Guadalajara - Zapopan (capacity 48,000)

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What's the format for the World Cup in 2026?

A bumper line-up of nations means there will be 104 matches for football fans to feast on - 40 more than in Qatar.

As a consequence, the knockout stage will start with a round of 32.

The previous format of 32 teams in eight groups has been replaced by one featuring 12 groups of four.

The top two teams in each group, plus the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 32.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How does World Cup qualifying work?

Image: Lionel Messi's Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar

Nations from UEFA, CONMEBOL - the South American section - CONCACAF (North, Central and Caribbean), AFC (Asian Football Confederation), OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) and CAF (Confederation of African Football) will all stage their own qualifying campaigns.

Finalist slots are divided as follows: AFC (8), CAF (9), CONCACAF (6), CONMEBOL (6), OFC (1), UEFA (16).

Qualifying from Oceania concludes in March 2025, while CONMEBOL - featuring Brazil and holders Argentina - will finish in September 2025. The CAF and CONCACAF finalists will be confirmed in November 2025, with UEFA's European qualifiers concluding in March 2026.

Two final slots will be filled through an inter-confederation play-off.

A tournament involving six teams will take place in March 2026: one team per confederation apart from UEFA - plus one additional team from the confederation of the host countries.

Keep track of who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup 2026 match schedule

The full fixture list with group games and kick-off times will only be available after the draw for the final tournament, which takes place on December 5 in Washington.

But FIFA has already announced key dates and confirmed that the opening match will be held in Mexico City, with the final taking place at the New York New Jersey Stadium - home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Group stage: June 11-27

Round of 32: June 28 to July 3

Round of 16: July 4-7

Quarter-finals: July 9-11

Semi-finals: July 14-15

Third-place play-off ('Bronze final'): July 18

Final: July 19