UK set to host Women's World Cup in 2035 after FIFA reveals home nations are 'sole bidders' for tournament

The UK looks almost certain to host the 2035 Women's World Cup after FIFA president Gianni Infantino described its interest as the "one valid bid" for the finals.

The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales announced last month they would submit a joint expression of interest in hosting the finals in 10 years' time.

The deadline for initial expressions of interest passed on Monday and although Spain's federation president Rafael Louzan last week announced his country's intention to bid alongside Portugal and Morocco, Infantino indicated the UK bid was the only one being considered.

"We received one bid for 2031 and one bid - one valid bid I should add - for 2035," he said at the UEFA Congress in Belgrade.

"The 2035 bid is from Europe, from the home nations."

Image: Spain are the current holders after beating England in the 2023 final in Australia

The Football Association responded to Infantino's revelation on Thursday, with CEO Mark Bullingham revealing England's "honour" at the prospect of the country helping to host a first World Cup finals since the men's team were victorious in 1966.

"We are honoured to be the sole bidder for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2035. Hosting the first FIFA World Cup since 1966 with our home nations partners will be very special.

"The hard work starts now, to put together the best possible bid by the end of the year."

Scottish FA CEO Iain Maxwell added: "We welcome the positive news from FIFA regarding our intention to bid to co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2035, along with our Home Nations partners.

"We look forward to working together to finalise our proposal and lay the foundations for a tournament that will excite football fans around the world and inspire girls and women across Scotland."

'World Cup would give another boost to the game'

Sarina Wiegman - who led England to victory at Euro 2022, which they hosted - added: "It's really good news and it would be really great if that tournament was held here.

"We know with the experience of the Euros how big the game is already here and what that momentum did here in the country, but also worldwide.

"So another tournament on an even bigger stage would be incredible and that will give another boost to the game."

Image: England also hosted the 2022 Euros

England captain Leah Williamson said: "Having experienced the home tournament, which we all realised at the time how lucky we were, I think it's exciting news for players to know that potentially that's on the horizon.

"I'm sure the impact that 2022 has had, you'll have some stories that will be pretty special having led on from that time."

Asked whether the thought of a home World Cup could extend her career, the 28-year-old said: "Stranger things have happened! Who knows?

"But I think if players know that the home tournament is coming up, then 100 per cent they would have that in the back of their mind."

FIFA intends to expand the Women's World Cup to 48 teams from 2031. On the change, Wiegman said: "Before the 2023 World Cup I said, 'I'm not sure, are we ready?' But that World Cup really showed that more teams there made it even more competitive.

"It was a very good tournament. So having thought that, it will grow the game again in different countries because different countries have opportunities to come and because countries are at different stages of their development.

"So it will empower women in sport, women in football and women in society.",

Analysis: World Cup bid 'exceptional' for UK but raises questions

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:

"FIFA's announcement is exceptional news for the four host nations, especially as it gives them a full decade to plan what they hope will be the biggest women's football tournament of all time.

"Questions still remain, though. How will an expanded 48-team tournament look, will all or any of the home nations automatically qualify and which stadiums will be made available?

"It's surprising no other nations put in a viable bid for the tournament, which shows the commercial and infrastructure challenges that come with hosting the tournament.

"With 10 years to go until the tournament, there'll be more attention on the next generation of talent coming through who could be future stars of a home World Cup."

Starmer backs World Cup bid

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has already given his backing to the bid, adding that a World Cup in the UK would be a "monumental moment".

He said: "Football is and always will be at the core of our country's identity. Whether we watch on TV, play at the weekends like I do, or simply enjoy soaking up the atmosphere in the pub, it brings communities together like little else.

"That pride was on full display when England hosted UEFA Women's Euro 2022. It not only showed the best of our nation to the world but inspired a generation of girls into the game, all whilst boosting the economy.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup 2035 on home turf would be another monumental moment in our sporting history, driving growth and leaving a lasting legacy. The FA's intention to bid has my government's full support."

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "We welcome the positive news from FIFA regarding our intention to bid to co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2035, along with our home nations partners.

"We look forward to working together to finalise our proposal and lay the foundations for a tournament that will excite football fans around the world and inspire girls and women across Scotland."