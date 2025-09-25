UEFA expected to hold a special virtual executive committee meeting next week, which could lead to Israel being suspended from European football at a national and club level; the majority of games at the 2026 World Cup will be in the United States, who are co-hosts with Canada and Mexico.

USA government says it will block any attempt to ban Israel from World Cup

The United States government says it will block any attempt to ban Israel from the World Cup next summer.

A United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry said last week that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which led to calls for sporting sanctions against the country.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the report was "fake" and "relied entirely on falsehoods".

A US State Department spokesman told Sky News: "We will absolutely work to fully stop any effort to attempt to ban Israel's national soccer team from the World Cup."

The majority of games at the 2026 World Cup will be in the United States, who are co-hosts with Canada and Mexico.

Israel still have a chance to reach their first major tournament since 1970. They are currently third in their World Cup qualifying group - six points behind leaders Norway and on the same points as second-placed Italy, who have played a game fewer.

Israel play Norway in Oslo on October 11 and Italy on October 14 in Udine.

Many of UEFA's 55 member associations are concerned about Israel's continued participation in European football. Both the Italian and Norwegian FA's have spoken about the challenges of playing Israel.

UEFA is expected to a hold a special virtual executive committee meeting next week, which could lead to Israel being suspended from European football at a national and club level.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, who are the only Israeli club left in UEFA's club competitions this season, have Europa League games coming up against Dinamo Zagreb, Midtjylland and away at Aston Villa on November 6.

Jibril Rajoub, the president of the Palestinian Football Association speaking to Norway's TV2: "I believe that Israelis should not be allowed to participate in any matches, whether they are UEFA or FIFA-regulated. Israel have violated principles, values and FIFA's statutes. Therefore, I believe that Israel should be sanctioned. I hope UEFA will follow the spirit of the statutes. It is their responsibility to protect their own laws and statutes.

Israeli FA president Moshe Zuares speaking to TV2: "I think UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is doing a fantastic job of keeping football going. Making sure everyone can play because we all understand that ultimately it won't stop a war or what's happening. I really want the war to end. I pray every day for it to end. I really want us to be able to live in peace with our neighbours. I really want our hostages to come home. I really want our children to play with Palestinian children. We have no problem with the Palestinians, our problem is only with Hamas. But I don't think stopping football will help in any way."

The 2026 men's World Cup will be the biggest in the tournament's history.

An expanded World Cup will feature 48 teams - 16 more than in Qatar 2022 - and take place across three host nations for the first time.