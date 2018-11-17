Sunday in the Nations League: England, Belgium and Northern Ireland live on Sky Sports

Gareth Southgate's side could win their group - or finish rock bottom

England could win their group - or find themselves relegated - on an exciting Sunday in the Nations League, live on Sky Sports.

After Croatia's surprise win over Spain on Thursday night, it's an all-or-nothing clash with England at Wembley on Sunday. Win and England will leapfrog group-leaders Spain to reach next summer's finals. Lose and England will be relegated from the top tier of the Nations League.

A score draw would also see England drop from League A to League B, while a 0-0 would leave England safely in second spot, with Croatia dropping down.

England vs Croatia Live on

You can catch all the build-up ahead of England's final competitive game until March on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland are the other home nation in action and will be playing for nothing more than pride when they host Austria, having been relegated without kicking a ball in anger courtesy of Austria's draw with Bosnia on Thursday.

Michael O'Neill has won only two games in charge of Northern Ireland in 2018

While that was going on, Michael O'Neill's side were playing out a dominant but profligate 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

They risk dropping out of their group having lost every game unless they can get a result, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 4.30pm.

Away from the Nations League, Spain host Bosnia in a friendly which you can catch live on the red button on Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm.

But back in competitive action, Switzerland host Belgium, and need to beat their visitors to stand any chance of topping Group A2.

Romelu Lukaku's Belgium need only a point to win their group

They were beaten 2-1 in the reverse clash earlier this year but wins from their other two games, both against Iceland, have put them in contention.

Iceland have already been relegated from their group, but a place in next year's finals is still up for grabs, and for Switzerland, only a 2-0 win, or one where they score at least three goals, will be enough.

You can catch their group decider live on Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm.

Further down the leagues, Finland need a point away at Hungary to ensure they earn promotion from Group C2, while their hosts are desperate for a result themselves.

Finland had a great start to the Nations League but have fallen away

One third-placed team from the third tier will be relegated, and unless they can make up a two-point gap on Greece, who host already relegated Estonia. A point would be enough for Hungary to ensure their survival, while Greece cannot be relegated even if they finish third. Both games are live on the red button via Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm.

In Group D2, Moldova, Luxembourg and Belarus can all earn promotion, but it's the latter in the driving seat going into the final round of matches.

Belarus need only a point at pointless San Marino to win the group, on the red button via Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm.

If they suffer an unlikely upset, Luxembourg will need to win in Moldova to top the group - while Moldova will also have an outside chance, but will rely a San Marino win and a victory of their own, all while overturning a nine-goal deficit on Belarus.