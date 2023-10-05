Europa League and Europa Conference League round-up: Romelu Lukaku helps Roma cruise past Servette

Roma cruised to a 4-0 win over Swiss side Servette as last season's runners-up made it six points from six in Group G.

Romelu Lukaku scored the opener for the hosts, meaning he has scored in his last 13 Europa League matches - a run that dates back nine years.

Andrea Belotti scored twice and Lorenzo Pellegrini also added his name to the scoresheet in the second half as Jose Mourinho's side kept pace with Slavia Prague at the top of the group.

Atalanta made it two wins from two in Group D as they claimed a 2-1 win in Lisbon against Sporting.

Defenders Giorgio Scalvini and Matteo Ruggeri put the visitors two goals ahead during a dominant first half but Sporting improved in the second period, with former Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres halving the deficit from the penalty spot.

Ex-Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards missed a one-on-one and Geny Catamo hit the post for Sporting as Atalanta held on for the win.

Villarreal kickstarted their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 win at home to Rennes.

Alexander Sorloth put the Spanish side in front in impressive fashion but the visitors looked set to snatch a point when they were awarded a stoppage-time penalty.

However, Pepe Reina denied Martin Terrier to ensure the sides remain level on three points in Group F.

Ajax are without a win in six games in all competitions after being held to a 1-1 draw away to AEK Athens.

Bayer Leverkusen continued their fine start to the campaign by claiming their eighth win from their last nine games across all competitions with a 2-1 victory away to Molde.

Slavia Prague ensured they sit top of Group G after thrashing Sheriff Tiraspol 6-0.

In the Europa Conference League, last season's runners-up Fiorentina needed a stoppage-time equaliser to claim a point at home to Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Barnabas Varge and Ibrahim Cisse thought they have earned the points for the visitors but Antonin Barak and Jonathan Ikone came off the bench to salvage a result for the Italian side.

Fiorentina's comeback ended Ferencvaros' 10-match winning streak in all competitions and means they sit two points behind the group leaders.

Gent moved to the top of Group B with a 2-0 win at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Tarik Tissoudali struck twice for the Belgian side as they became the first team to shut out their Israeli visitors this season.

KI Klaksvik became the first side from the Faroe Islands to claim a point in the group stage of a UEFA competition by holding Lille to a 0-0 draw.

Kosovan side Ballkani earned their first home win in a European group game by shocking 24-time Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb 2-0.

Nordsjaelland became the first side to score seven goals in a Europa Conference League match as they raced to a 7-1 victory at home to Bulgarian side Ludogorets.