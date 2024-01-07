Wrexham beat Shrewsbury with Leeds and West Brom into fourth round - FA Cup round-up

Thomas O'Connor's goal secured Wrexham a 1-0 FA Cup win at Shrewsbury as they reached the fourth round for the second year running.

The hosts went close midway through the first half when Jordan Shipley floated a cross to the back post for Tunmise Sobowale to run on to but he skied his effort over the bar.

Wrexham had an effort just after half-time through Paul Mullin, who won the ball wide and cut in to the box from the left, but Marko Marosi parried away the danger.

Mal Benning made a surging run from the halfway line into the box just past the hour mark, but his effort clipped the crossbar and went out.

The Red Dragons found the breakthrough in the 72nd minute as George Evans played the ball into O'Connor's path and the midfielder's deflected strike found the back of the net.

Shrewsbury went close to a late equaliser as the ball fell to Taylor Perry just yards out, but his effort went inches wide.

Patrick Bamford's moment of brilliance lit up Leeds' smooth FA Cup passage as they eased to a 3-0 win at Peterborough.

The forward was handed only his second start of the campaign as boss Daniel Farke rang the changes.

Bamford responded by delivering a stunning strike shortly after half-time to double an advantage provided by Ethan Ampadu's first goal in Leeds colours.

Captain Ampadu then sealed the win late on as his sudden taste for scoring continued.

Image: Ethan Ampadu celebrates after putting Leeds in front against Peterborough

It was no surprise when the deadlock was broken in the 34th minute, although few could have predicted Ampadu would be the scorer as he opened his Leeds account by firing past Talley after a Jaidon Anthony free-kick was chested down by Bamford.

The breakthrough was not without controversy as Posh players complained the set piece was taken before referee Sam Allison had blown his whistle, but the goal stood with Josh Knight booked for his protests.

Kyprianou then scuffed an effort wide in a goalmouth scramble as Peterborough looked to rapidly respond before Allison was again the centre of attention four minutes before the break - taking no action when Wilfried Gnonto tumbled under a Knight challenge in the box.

The Italy winger was staggered not to see a spot-kick awarded which would have led to a dismissal for Knight, while Posh felt Allison should have issued a second yellow card to Gnonto, who had been booked moments earlier for kicking the ball away.

Image: Patrick Bamford is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring a spectacular goal against Peterborough

The player count and scoreline remained unchanged going into the second half, but it did not remain that way for long thanks to the brilliance of Bamford as he brought down a long Ampadu pass on his chest before turning and unleashing a stunning volley into the top corner from 25 yards.

It was undoubtedly one of the finest goals in his 115-strong collection and ensured Leeds' stranglehold on the clash was strengthened.

The hosts' fate was sealed when Ampadu rose to head in substitute Dan James' corner in the 90th minute.

West Brom cruised into the FA Cup fourth round after a first-half blitz against Aldershot.

Early goals from Nathaniel Chalobah and Jovan Malcolm set the Baggies on course for a 4-1 win and ended any thoughts the National League visitors had of a shock.

Daryl Dike - making his first appearance since April following a serious Achilles injury - added a third before half-time with the gulf between the Championship promotion-chasers and the Shots obvious.

There were never any hopes of a comeback and Tom Fellows' first senior goal completed the scoring late on before Ollie Bray's consolation.