Tottenham’s new stadium will host rugby union with Saracens playing one game a season

Tottenham's new stadium will host football, rugby union and NFL

Tottenham have agreed a five-year deal to host a Saracens rugby union fixture once a season.

The Tottenham Hotspur stadium will stage Saracen's 'Big Game' Gallagher Premiership fixture from 2020 to 2025.

Rugby union joins football and NFL as sports to be hosted at the new ground in north London.

The first match of the arrangement will be held in 2020 and takes the dominant force in English domestic rugby away from London Stadium and Wembley, the previous venues used for a clash that is usually played against capital rivals

Harlequins.

2:54 Dele Alli was at Tottenham’s new stadium launching their new official app which has way finding technology to enable fans to find their way around their new home. The app is available to download today. Dele Alli was at Tottenham’s new stadium launching their new official app which has way finding technology to enable fans to find their way around their new home. The app is available to download today.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: "This agreement with Saracens further reinforces our aspiration to deliver a world-class multi-use venue in our home of Tottenham.

"This is an exciting partnership and, alongside Premier League and NFL matches, it is one that continues to underline our desire to create a sports and entertainment destination that we believe can transform this area of London."

Nigel Wray, Chairman of Saracens, said: "As someone brought up at White Hart Lane, for me and Saracens it's a really special opportunity for us to partner with our fellow north Londoners, with whom we share so many of our core values.

"Tottenham Hotspur have shown themselves to be true innovators in the development of their new stadium and I know you will all share in my excitement at the news that we will make their ground the home of our showpiece fixture."