Saracens' punishment leaves Newcastle coach Dean Richards with 'mixed feelings'

Newcastle coach Dean Richards says he has "mixed feelings" over Saracens' punishment after they were fined and handed a points penalty for breaching salary cap rules.

The Premiership and European Cup champions were given a 35-point deduction and a £5.36m fine following a nine-month investigation.

Saracens have appealed the punishment and Richards, whose Newcastle side were beaten home and away by Sarries on their way to relegation last season, said: "As a coach I've got mixed feelings on it.

"I went to the European Cup final in Newcastle last year and I saw Saracens beat Leinster. I thought it was a hell of a game and I was quite proud that an English team had beaten the Irish.

"That's in a competition where really the salary cap shouldn't count because of the French teams, who have got £35m in salary.

"But when you come to the Premiership it's slightly awkward because they probably fielded teams against us last year which played a part in our relegation.