European Paper Talk: AC Milan target Liverpool's Fabinho

Italy

AC Milan want to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabinho in January. The Serie A side, who are chasing a top-four finish, believe that the Brazilian may be open to leaving Anfield despite only joining in the summer, after finding first-team action hard to come by. The Rossoneri are searching for midfield reinforcements, with Tiemoue Bakayoko struggling to recapture his best form after joining on loan from Chelsea. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter are interested in two midfielders named Herrera: Ander and Hector. Ander, whose contract at Manchester United expires next summer, has also been linked with a move back to Spain while Porto captain Hector is believed to be a Tottenham Hotspur transfer target. The Mexico international is also set to be out of contract at the end of the season. The Nerazzurri may swoop for both players. (Corriere dello Sport)

Lorenzo Pellegrini remains a key Manchester United transfer target. The 22-year-old Roma midfielder has been strongly linked with an Old Trafford switch and the two clubs remain locked in talks. United boss Jose Mourinho has already spoken personally to the player's agent and is hoping the Premier League side will be willing to pay Pellegrini's £26.5m release clause. (Calciomercato)

Alvaro Morata believes that Antonio Conte lost control during his time in charge of Chelsea. Having been signed by the Italian in the summer of 2017, Morata struggled during his first year at Stamford Bridge, leading to the club adding Olivier Giroud in January. "Antonio is a person who likes to have a certain control in the club and maybe at Chelsea it wasn't like that. And when you start having problems at the top, then it's inevitable that they end affecting even at the lower levels." (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have offered goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Juventus. (Corriere di Torino)

Spain

Real Madrid are weighing up a move for Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca. The 22-year-old is under contract at the Catalan club until 2022, meaning the Champions League holders would have to meet his £35.4m release clause. (Sport)

Barcelona are eyeing a deal for Gent star Giorgi Chakvetadze, who has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Belgian football. Barca sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old open the scoring in Georgia's Nations League clash with Andorra on Thursday night. (Sport)

France

Giuseppe Marotta is closing in on becoming the new Inter CEO after talks with Paris Saint-Germain fell through. Marotta left his role at Juventus in September and is poised to join the Italian champions' rivals. (Paris United)