European Paper Talk: Lionel Messi wants Eden Hazard or Mohamed Salah at Barcelona

Spain

Barcelona hope to take advantage of claims by Football Leaks that Paris Saint-Germain have broken Financial Fair Play rules in order to sign Kylian Mbappe. If the Parisians are cited by FIFA and forced to sell any of their assets, Barca would look to pounce for French superstar Mbappe who has long been linked with rivals Real Madrid. (Diario Gol)

Monaco captain Radamel Falcao has offered himself to Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window. The 33-year-old has a year-and-a-half left on his existing deal in France but has made it known he would be open to a switch to the Champions League holders when the winter market opens. (Marca)

Lionel Messi has named the four players he wants Barcelona to sign next summer. They are Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe, Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and one of Mohamed Salah or Eden Hazard to replace Ousmane Dembele. (Don Balon)

Despite that, Barcelona insist they have had no offers for Dembele and have no intention of selling the French international. Dembele has been in and out of Ernesto Valverde's side since moving from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €105million (£93.39m) in the summer of 2017 to replace Neymar. (Cadena Ser)

Germany

The headlines in Germany are dominated by the reaction to Die Mannschaft's UEFA Nations League relegation following France's 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands on Friday evening.

Speculation surrounds the future of coach Joachim Low who has seen his side relegated four years after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. But early reports claim the 58-year-old's job is safe as he attempts to steer Germany to the 2020 European Championships. (Sport Bild)

Bayern Munich utility man Joshua Kimmich says Germany team-mate Kai Havertz would be ideal for the Bavarians. Speaking after Die Mannschaft's 3-0 friendly win over Russia on Thursday, the full-back-cum-midfielder said: "I cannot buy him, but Kai is already a player who would fit in with Bayern." (Bild)

Italy

The agent of Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj has talked up a potential reunion with ex-Partenopei coach Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea. Mario Giuffredi said: "Chelsea in for Hysaj? If you see Napoli are playing (Kevin) Malcuit and looking at other players, clearly it means that there are also enquiries." (Radio CRC)

Roma striker Patrick Schick insists he is happy at the capital club and has no intention of leaving despite being linked with a loan move away. "The rumours of the market are just speculation," said Schick. "I have everything very clear in mind, I want to stay in Rome, respect the contract and get on top." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Ajax's highly-rated young midfielder Frenkie De Jong but will face stiff competition from Premier League champions Manchester City. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has already made it clear a No.6 is top of his shopping list, saying: "Recruiting a No.6? It was a priority during the last transfer window and it is still the case." (Le10Sport)

Prince Albert II, the reigning monarch of the principality of Monaco, expects Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev to walk away from the Ligue 1 club if he is found guilty of a series of alleged offences following the claims made by Football Leaks this week. Prince Albert, who is a minority shareholder in Les Monegasques, said: "If ever all this was proven, I think he will withdraw from himself." (L'Equipe)

Croatia

The agent of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic insists the Croatian is at 'home' in Milan and any club wishing to sign his client will have to pay his €60million (£53.36m) release clause. "He sees Milan as his home, is near Zagreb, so there is no reason to emphasise rumours linked to his possible departure," Miroslav Bicanic said. "If some of the best clubs in the world are interested in paying the €60million clause, they will also have to make the right offer for him." (Vecernji List)