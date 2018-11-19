Euro paper talk: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho scouts Axel Witsel

Man Utd are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel

With less than two months remaining until the January transfer window opens, the rumour mill is beginning to gather speed once more.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental media to round up the latest transfer news from across Europe.

Belgium

Although many have said Jose Mourinho attended Belgium's win over Iceland on Friday night to watch Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld in action, the United manager was also keeping a close eye on Axel Witsel, who has been outstanding this season for Borussia Dortmund following his move from China. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Italy

Manchester United have ramped up their attempts to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, with Jose Mourinho keen to wrap up a deal during the January transfer window. A meeting between the player's representatives and the Premier League club has taken place, with United prepared to meet the 22-year-old's £26.6m release clause and double his salary. (Corriere dello Sport)

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has informed his former Juventus teammates that he wants a return to Turin. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Manchester United following a perceived breakdown in his relationship with Mourinho. Juve and Barcelona are favourites to sign the 25-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan have revived their interest in Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas. The experienced Spaniard has found it difficult nailing down a place under Maurizio Sarri and may look to breathe new life into his career elsewhere. Milan, who are currently facing mounting injury problems in midfield, are expected to make a move in January, with the 31-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge due to expire next summer. (Calciomercato)

Juventus will look to sign another star name in attack if Paulo Dybala or Mario Mandzukic leave the club, with Kylian Mbappe, Marco Asensio, Federico Chiesa and Anthony Martial all on the Bianconeri's radar. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid will look to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane if they fail to lure Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar to the Bernabeu. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Matthijs de Ligt, one of the hottest prospects in European football, will leave Ajax next summer. The 19-year-old centre-back has been strongly linked with Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City, while Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be interested. Juve and Barca have big plans for the Dutch international; the Italian champions see him as a long-term heir to Giorgio Chiellini while Barca think he can succeed Gerard Pique in their back-line. (Mundo Deportivo)

Edin Dzeko has emerged as a Real Madrid transfer target. The Spanish giants sent scouts to watch the Roma striker in Bosnia's friendly against Spain on Sunday night. Madrid are keen to bolster their attacking ranks with a proven goalscorer following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure and Dzeko, who has averaged better than a goal every two games during his four years in Rome, fits the bill. (AS)

Barcelona are still considering a sensational move to bring Neymar back to the club. The 26-year-old, who refused to be drawn on his future after starring for Brazil in their 2-0 win over Uruguay on Friday night, reportedly wants to make the Catalan giants 'his home again.' Neymar moved to PSG in a world record £200m deal in 2017 but has been persistently linked with a move away during his time in France. (Marca)

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong admits he is 'flattered' by interest from Barcelona. The 21-year-old starred in the Netherlands' 2-0 win over World Cup winners France on Friday night. "I'm flattered that Barca are thinking about me," he said post-match. (Football Espana)

Portugal

Juventus have joined the race for Porto midfielder Hector Herrera. The Mexico international, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham, Roma and Inter, is yet to sign a new deal with the Portuguese club and Juve will look to pursue a pre-contract agreement in January ahead of a move next summer. (Record)

Turkey

Fenerbahce boss Erwin Koeman is interested in signing out-of-favour Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno. The Spaniard's contract at Anfield expires next summer and his future looks bleak after falling behind Andrew Robertson in the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp. (Fotomac)