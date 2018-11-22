European Paper Talk: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lure Ousmane Dembele?

Arsenal have reportedly enquired about Ousmane Dembele

The transfer rumours are generating pace as the clock ticks down until the January window opens.

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain have made their move for Frenkie de Jong with a £71m bid for the in-demand Ajax midfielder. De Jong has been strongly linked with Barcelona and Manchester City, but the French champions believe they have stolen a march on their rivals with a bid that will test the resolve of the Eredivisie side. (Marca)

Arsenal have made an enquiry over Ousmane Dembele, whose future at Barcelona is uncertain. Unai Emery is interested in the player and believes Dembele would be open to a move away, especially as his close friend Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is at Arsenal. (Sport)

Dembele played with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The midfielder has emerged as one of the hottest properties in French football and would cost Barca around £55m. (Sport)

Having grown disillusioned with life at Bayern Munich, James Rodriguez wants to return to Real Madrid. While the Colombia international revitalised his career in Bavaria last season under Jupp Heynckes, he is unhappy with life under Niko Kovac. However, the former Porto midfielder's future lies will be shaped by Bayern, who will make a decision on whether or not to activate their purchase option. (AS)

James Rodriguez is on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid

Italy

Inter and AC Milan are set for a transfer battle over Everton's Nikola Vlasic. The 21-year-old Croatian has impressed on loan at CSKA Moscow this season, sparking interest from the Serie A giants. (Calciomercato)

Highly rated 18-year-old Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo is attracting interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus. (Tuttosport)

AC Milan have stepped up their interest in Sevilla midfielder Wissam Ben Yedder. (Calciomercato)

Germany

Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl. However, given the player's age and potential, the Bundesliga leaders are said to be extremely reluctant over the idea of letting the Germany international leave. (Sport Bild)

France

Usain Bolt is edging closer to signing for Mexican side Deportivo Dorados de Sinaloa, who are managed by Diego Maradona. The eight-time Olympic gold medal winner is still pursuing his dream of playing professional football despite having been released by Australian side Central Coast Mariners. (L'Equipe)

Is Usain Bolt set to link up with Diego Maradona?

Young Boys full-back Kevin Mbabu has emerged as a Monaco transfer target. Thierry Henry's Ligue 1 strugglers are also said to be tracking Mbabu's teammates Sekou Sanogo and Djibril Sow. (Le10Sport)

PSG have confirmed injuries to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar ahead of next Wednesday's crucial Champions League clash against Liverpool. (L'Equipe)

Belgium

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard. The Belgium international, brother of Chelsea star Eden, has impressed in the Bundesliga this season with seven goals and three assists in ten appearances. (Het Laatste Nieuws)