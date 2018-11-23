European Paper Talk: Chelsea to use Andreas Christensen in swap deal for Roma's Cengiz Under

Cengiz Under has been linked with Chelsea

With just over a month remaining until the January transfer window opens, the rumour mill is beginning to gather speed.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental media to round up the latest transfer news from across Europe.

Italy

Juventus are weighing up a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portugal international has impressed for Nuno Espirito Santo's side in the Premier League this season after being a key figure in their successful promotion bid last year. Manchester City are also thought to be admirers of the playmaker. (Tuttosport)

As well as Neves, Juventus have discussed summer deals for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and James Rodriguez, currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid. (Tuttosport)

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Roma star Cengiz Under, with the Blues reportedly willing to offer Andreas Christensen plus £30m to land the 21-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Andreas Christensen has struggled for minutes this season

Chelsea have overtaken Manchester United and Barcelona in the race for Inter defender Milan Skriniar. The Blues are keen to sign a long-term replacement for David Luiz, who is set to become a free agent next summer. (La Repubblica)

AC Milan will target Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, whose contract is due to expire next summer. The experienced Uruguayan was a Manchester United target in the summer but stayed in the Spanish capital. Godin has been with Atleti since 2010, helping them to La Liga and Europa League success during that time as well as two Champions League finals. (Corriere dello Sport)

Is Diego Godin set to leave Atletico Madrid?

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro will not be leaving in the club in January despite interest from Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United. The Brazilian has rediscovered his best form this season and is an important part of Max Allegri's side. (Calciomercato)

Carlo Ancelotti admits that he would love to work with Edinson Cavani, opening the door for the striker's emotional return to Napoli. The 31-year-old has been persistently linked with a move back to Serie A after rumours of a rift with PSG teammate Neymar. (Radio Kiss Kiss, via Calciomercato)

Spain

James Rodriguez remains intent on returning to Real Madrid, having grown frustrated at life under Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich. (AS)

Real Madrid are willing to let Luka Modric leave next summer. The Croatian was strongly linked with a move to Inter last summer but Real, having already lost Cristiano Ronaldo, refused to sanction his departure. However, that stance has softened, leaving the door open for Inter, who are believed to still be the frontrunners for Modric's signature. (Mundo Deportivo)

Luka Modric could reportedly leave Real Madrid next summer

Barcelona midfielder Carlos Alena says the club are hoping that Neymar will return. "He is one of the best players in the world, this club would always have their doors open to that type of player," Alena said. Neymar moved to PSG in a world record deal in 2017 but has been strongly linked with a return to Catalonia. (AS)

Real Madrid are ready to make their move for Inter striker Mauro Icardi. The Argentina international is a long-term target for the Champions League winners and has continued to impress in Italy this year, with 10 goals in 13 games. (OK Diario)

France

Lyon star Houssem Aouar has emerged as a Chelsea transfer target. The 20-year-old has emerged as one of French football's hottest prospects after shining for Bruno Genesio's side, having previously attracted interest from Liverpool. But Chelsea have been monitoring the young Frenchman's progress and may steal a march on their rivals. (RMC Sport)

Germany

Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner is attracting interest from the Premier League, with West Ham and Crystal Palace monitoring his situation. Wagner has grown frustrated at a lack of opportunities with the Bundesliga champions and could be available for around £6m. (Sport BILD)