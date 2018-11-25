Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam open to Rangers return

0:43 Charlie Adam admits he is assessing his options in January, and would be open to a return to Rangers Charlie Adam admits he is assessing his options in January, and would be open to a return to Rangers

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam admits he is open to joining Steven Gerrard's revolution at Rangers, nine and a half years after leaving the club.

Adam will assess his options in January after seeing his playing time limited under Gary Rowett this season at the bet365 Stadium.

The 32-year-old has not played since October 27, when he was subbed after coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 win at Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam could leave the club in January

Adam made 61 league appearances for Rangers before joining Blackpool for £500,000 in July 2009, but he would welcome the possibility of moving back north of the border.

Speaking as a guest on Goals On Sunday, he said: "If it was an option, there's something there. It's a wonderful club and I had great times there.

"It's a big club, still as well. Obviously, Steven Gerrard's there, and he seems to be enjoying it. You want to be part of something special.

"He has an aura and a presence. If there was an opportunity to go back then great. I think it might be difficult given the number of players that they have, but you never know in football."

Stoke vs Derby Live on

Adam endured a frustrating time after the appointment of Paul Lambert last season, as a missed penalty against Brighton and sending-off against Everton contributed to Stoke's failure to stave off relegation from the Premier League.

Rowett spent just short of £40million on bringing in his own players during the summer, with Oghenekaro Etebo and Sam Clucas providing extra competition for Adam in midfield.

Adam made 61 league appearances for Rangers at the start of his career

The Scot has subsequently made just three Championship appearances this season, admitting he has spent Saturdays shopping with his wife when the team have been playing away from home.

"It's frustrating. When you're not playing, it's very difficult," Adam added.

"But the new manager has come and brought his own players in. I just have to keep working hard. The window is opening in January, and we'll look at that and see what happens.

"I've enjoyed my time here, it's a great club with great people and hopefully we can get it sorted in the right way and I can get back playing football."