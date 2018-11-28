European Paper Talk: Manchester United target Ivan Perisic hints at move

Ivan Perisic has been linked with Manchester United

Italy

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has admitted that playing in the Premier League is his "dream". The Croatia international has been linked to a number of English clubs in recent years, most notably Jose Mourinho's Manchester United. "I have always said that [playing in the Premier League] is my dream. In football everything is possible, we will see in the future. Now, I'm focusing on Inter." (Calciomercato)

Genoa will demand a fee of £44m for in-demand striker Krzysztof Piatek. The Polish forward, who has scored 10 goals in Serie A this season, is said to have attracted interest from Napoli and Chelsea. (Tuttosport)

Krzysztof Piatek has been in fine form for Genoa

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro has still yet to sign a contract renewal, leaving his club concerned over his future. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are interested and a transfer is not out of the question. (Tuttosport)

France

Lyon, St-Etienne and Athletic Bilbao are all believed to be interested in the 14-year-old brother of Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. Leo Laporte, a forward at US Agen Football, has impressed scouts this season. (Sud-Ouest)

Spain

Talks have begun at Barcelona over a new contract for Jordi Alba, despite the player's suggestions that he had not been contacted. His current deal expires in 2020 and the club have made his renewal a priority. (Marca)

Barcelona's sporting director, Eric Abidal, met Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt for dinner last week. The 19-year-old is highly rated and has been heavily linked with the Catalan club. (Catalunya Radio)

Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona could fight for the signature of Neymar after he reportedly struck an agreement with PSG to leave at the end of the season in a £177m deal. The French club's need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations has believed to have left them with little choice but to sell their star player. (La Porteria TV)

Germany

Arsene Wenger's agent was spotted sitting in the VIP area at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night as Bayern Munich beat Benfica. The former Arsenal manager has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions as a potential replacement for under-fire Niko Kovac. (Sport Bild)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has not ruled out a move to Bayern in the future. The Croatia international played in Germany for Schalke before moving to Spain, and labelled the Bundesliga a "special" league. (Sport Bild)