European Paper Talk: Real Madrid want Man City's Brahim Diaz

Spain

Real Madrid are desperate to sign Brahim Diaz from Manchester City to avoid a repeat of last summer when they missed out on Jason Sancho to Borussia Dortmund. The England international had been a Real Madrid target before signing for Dortmund. Diaz is out of contract next summer and Real want to make their move. (AS)

Spain World Cup winner David Villa will leave New York City FC at the end of his current contract to move to Japan and reunite with former Barcelona team-mate Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe. The 34-year-old has already confirmed this will be his final season in MLS and a move to the J-League beckons. (Deportes Cuatro)

With Samuel Umtiti expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future as he undergoes treatment for a knee problem in Qatar, Barcelona are seeking replacements for the France international. Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is one option, as is Djene Dakonam, currently at Getafe. Chumi, 19, and Jorge Cuenca, 19, are also being considered in the short term. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari has played down talk of a rift with midfielder Isco, who has been subject of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City transfer rumours owing to his lack of minutes under the new coach. "Honestly, I think there's not really anything to talk about here," Solari said. "I spoke the other day. These are things that happen, they are decisions that have to be made. That's it." (AS)

Barcelona are still chasing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrian Rabiot ahead of the January transfer window but are wary his mother and representative, Veronique, is known to be a tough negotiator and could pose the biggest threat to the completion of a deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Enzo Zidane, son of former Real boss Zinedine Zidane, says his father will return to coaching soon. The Frenchman, who won the Champions League three times during his reign at the Bernabeu, has been linked with Manchester United since the end of last season. "My dad loves football and he loves being a coach, that's clear," Zidane Jnr. said. "It is very likely that he will return to the bench soon." (AS)

Italy

The agent of Gareth Bale, Jonathan Barnett, says the Wales international could follow former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo to Italy in future. Asked if he saw his client joining the Portuguese in Serie A, Barnett said: "He is happy at the moment in Madrid, but if I look to the future a move to Italy is not impossible." (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has no intention of making a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in January - even though the club have long been keen on the Argentine - and has told Juve as much. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan hope to sign Chelsea pair Cesc Fabregas and Andreas Christensen in January. Denmark defender Christensen is not in favour under new Blues head coach Maurizio Sarri and with Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio and Mattia Caldara injured, defensive reinforcement is needed. Fabregas has also featured sparingly at Stamford Bridge this season and, having tried to sign the Spaniard before, Milan hope to strike a deal. However, his €8m-a-year salary could be problematic due to Financial Fair Play restrictions placed on the club. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus already have their eye on four players for next season, including former midfielder Paul Pogba, who is thought to be unsettled at Manchester United. Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini and Real Madrid forward Isco are also on their shortlist. (Calciomercato)

France

Marseille will turn to out-of-favour Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno in their search for a left-back in January. The Spaniard is firmly behind Andy Robertson in the Anfield pecking order and is out of contract next summer. Moreno could sign a pre-contract agreement with OM in January. (L'Equipe)

Eintracht Frankfurt would like to keep Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp when his season-long loan spell ends. Trapp is behind Gianluigi Buffon and Alphonse Areola at the Parc des Princes and his long-term future lies away from the capital. The German 'keeper has impressed Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter, who said: "I would like to keep him beyond the summer." (Le10Sport)