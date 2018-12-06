European paper talk: Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez puts Chelsea on alert

Could Denis Suarez be in line to replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea?

With January creeping ever-closer, big clubs and big players are starting to put feelers out in the hope of making moves in the winter transfer window.

Spain

Chelsea transfer target Denis Suarez has spoken about his situation at Barcelona after making a rare appearance in the Copa del Rey.

"I work to play and I do not have minutes, if I do not play... we'll see. I want to play, today I had fun and I felt good, at ease. I want to play as much as possible." (Marca)

Real Madrid transfer target Eden Hazard has agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants, although an agreement would still need to be reached with Chelsea.

Madrid hope to sign the 27-year-old Belgian star next summer. (Onda Madrid)

Santiago Solari says it isn't his decision whether Real Madrid make any transfers in January.

Solari is now the club's permanent manager, as clubs in Spain aren't allowed to have a caretaker manager for more than two weeks, having replaced Julen Lopetegui in October. (Marca)

Italy

Matteo Darmian could be on his way back to Italy. Inter Milan may try to sign the Manchester United full-back in January, having unsuccessfully attempted to bring him in on loan during the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fulham are also interested in Darmian but the 29-year-old would prefer a move back to his native Italy. (Tuttosport)

Maurizio Sarri is after another one of his former players - Chelsea would like to sign Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj. (Calciomercato)

Napoli may be preparing moves of their own. The club are said to be readying bids for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa and World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard. (Corriere dello Sport)

Gianluigi Buffon doesn't think that Edinson Cavani will leave Paris Saint-Germain to return to Napoli in January, despite the Uruguayan's apparent unhappiness at the Ligue 1 champions. (Mediaset)

France

Nabil Fekir's future may be sorted by the new year. The Lyon star's contract expires in 2020, but the Ligue 1 club aren't in the habit of letting players run their contract into the final year.

Club owner Jean-Michel Aulas has said that he would like the situation "to be fixed by the holidays." (Le Progres)

PSG's match against Montpellier this weekend has been postponed because of the gilets jaunes, or 'yellow vest' protests.

The protests have been ongoing for several weeks, and started as opposition against a rise in duties on diesel. (Le Parisien)

Germany

Ademola Lookman still has fans in Germany. The Everton winger spent a period on loan at RB Leipzig last season, and the club tried to sign him permanently.

Now, the player is 'back in focus' for Leipzig, although it was a €20million bid that the Toffees turned down in the summer. (SportBild)

Marko Grujic could spend another season away from Liverpool, depending how this season goes.

He's currently playing for Hertha Berlin, who are seventh in the Bundesliga, and has said: "In the long term I would like to prevail at Liverpool. But if we qualify for the Europa League with Hertha, I see a good chance that I will stay one more year." (SportBild)