European paper talk: AC Milan and Valencia in for Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas could leave Chelsea in January

Spain

In the same week he was named the fifth best player in the world, Lionel Messi went out of his way to showcase exactly why many consider him to be the very best. The Barcelona No.10 put on a show in the Catalan derby, netting twice while assisting another in a performance manager Ernesto Valverde described as extraordinary. Speaking after the 4-0 triumph which ensured Barca retained top spot, the manager was full of praise of his magician: "Messi is just extraordinary. The two goals, the chances created and what he gives us, he is extraordinary." (Marca)

Lionel Messi starred for Barcelona

Similarly, Messi was eager to highlight Ousmane Dembele's in the comfortable win over Espanyol. The World Cup winner, an Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target according to recent reports, scored a superb second goal for Barcelona. Afterwards, Messi spoke out about the Frenchman's contribution: "We are happy for Dembele. Today he has scored again and is animated and will do very well. We need Dembele." (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid will be without Diego Costa for the foreseeable future with the adopted Spaniard needing surgery. In his absence, Nikola Kalinic found the back of the net in the 3-0 win over Alaves to lift Los Colchoneros up to second in La Liga. However, manager Diego Simeone is reportedly unhappy with his attacking options and has identified Maxi Gomez as a potential signing. The Tottenham transfer target is impressing once again for Celta Vigo this term and has already involved himself in 12 goals in just 1,064 minutes of action. (Marca)

Italy

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United

Juventus are plotting a sensational move to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin. The Serie A leaders have put together a package deal which would see the midfielder return to the club in January, initially on loan, before completing a permanent move in the summer. (Tuttsport)

Lucas Paqueta has arrived in Milan as he looks to complete his long-awaited move to AC. The Brazilian international was linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester United over recent months but chose I Rossoneri for "it's history". (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Cesc Fabregas could be allowed to leave Chelsea during the January transfer window. AC Milan and Valencia are interested in the midfield maestro but a deal looked unlikely when Blues boss Maurizio Sarri made it clear that he wanted to keep the 2010 World Cup winner. However, the 2016/17 Premier League champions are monitoring Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez. If a deal could be struck then compatriot Fabregas will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are battling it out with Roma to sign Feyenoord midfielder Tonny Vilhena. Both clubs are keen to sign the 23-year-old box-to-box midfielder, with Spurs eager to bring in a successor to Mousa Dembele. (Calciomercato)

France

Frenkie De Jong has attracted a host of suitors

Paris Saint-Germain have denied reports suggesting the club are set to spend €75million to bring Ajax midfielder and Barcelona transfer target Frenkie de Jong to the Parc des Princes in January. The Ligue 1 leaders published a statement to discredit the claims in L'Equipe: "There are many examples of unbalanced treatment whose objective is only to spread a harmful atmosphere. Faced with the disinformation orchestrated by L'Equipe and their tireless attempt to undermine our image, PSG, the most popular and successful club in France, reaffirms its desire to move forward with dialogue only in good faith." (Le10Sport)

PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa could be heading to the Premier League. The left-back is reportedly a transfer target for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea with the French club open to selling him in January. Boss Thomas Tuchel isn't convinced and sporting director Antero Henrique is believed to be shopping the former Monaco man around. (Le10Sport)

Germany

Bayern Munich are one of the teams interested in signing Isco. The Real Madrid playmaker is supposedly unhappy with his playing time in the Spanish capital and reports have suggested he could be set for a move away in January. The 26-year-old was at one time a Manchester City transfer target while Chelsea have shown an interest in him from time to time. But it is Bayern Munich who are laying the groundwork to snare the midfield maestro as they look to revamp their attacking options. (SportBild)