European Paper Talk: Manchester United target Douglas Costa

The January transfer window is nearly open and clubs will have the chance to add to their squads.

Germany

Douglas Costa is a Manchester United transfer target as they plan their post-Jose Mourinho rebuild. The Juventus winger has had to play second fiddle since the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and is said to be available for €40m (£36.12m). (Sport Bild)

Centre-back Mats Hummels could be set for a Bayern Munich departure, with the Germany international said to be eyeing a move to the Premier League in January. The 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order in Bavaria and the imminent arrival of Lucas Hernandez has only added to his frustrations. He is an Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target. (Sport Bild)

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has expressed his frustration at the manner in which Barcelona have pursued Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman is expected to complete a move to the Spanish side and Henrique claims Barca agreed to sign him before approaching PSG. He said: "We are always surprised by clubs who do not respect the rules. Barcelona reached and agreement with Rabiot before coming to talk to us." (AS)

Italy

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says the club will prioritise tying striker Mauro Icardi to a new contract in January. The forward is said to be pushing for improved terms on his current deal, and Morotta says keeping Icardi and a number of other players at the San Siro will be key next month. He said: "There are many contracts to be reviewed. This is usually done in January and Inter will be the same." (Gazetta Dello Sport)

Carlos Tevez wants a reunion with Antonio Conte at Boca Juniors. The pair worked together during Conte's Juventus reign and Tevez believes his former boss would be well suited to a role in Argentina. (Calciomercato)

France

Adrien Rabiot will not backtrack on his decision to leave PSG after refusing to sign a new deal at the club, according to the midfielder's mother. Veronique Rabiot said her son's decision to leave PSG "is firm and final because the situation has completely deteriorated." (L'Equipe)

He may only be 20, but Kylian Mbappe already has his sights set on a future career in coaching. "I hope I'll be a coach. My father and my uncle showed me the way to go," the forward says. (Le Parisien)