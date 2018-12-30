Euro paper talk: Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente set for Galatasaray move

Fernando Llorente is set to depart Tottenham for Turkey in January

With the January transfer window less than two days away, clubs are already closing in on their preferred targets.

Football Whispers have been perusing Europe's leading publications to see which players will be on the move during the coming weeks.

Turkey

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray over a possible move in January. (Star)

Spain

Valencia manager Marcelino has given the go-ahead for the club to try to sign West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez. (Levante-EMV)

Barcelona are confident of landing sought-after French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who turned 19 today. (Mundo Deportivo)

Ajax's sporting director Marc Overmars has accepted Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt will be leaving the club and is already planning how to spend those substantial transfer proceeds in January. (Sport)

Ajax are already planning for life after the inevitable sale of Matthijs de Ligt

Sevilla are considering a move for Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan, should Arsenal complete the signing of Ever Benega as expected. (Marca)

France

Manchester City have joined Real Madrid in the race for young Real Betis left back Junior Firpo. (Le 10 Sport)

Barcelona and Arsenal transfer target Nicolas Pepe has said he wants to stay at Lille until the end of this season at least, rather than force a move in January. (La Voix du Nord)

Lille striker Nicolas Pepe has attracted the interest of several top European clubs

Marseille have been boosted by the news their transfer target Mehdi Benatia is keen to leave Juventus in January. (LE 10 Sport)

Italy

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed the club are keen on signing Sevilla forward Luis Muriel and are confident of landing the Colombian. (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has said he would be happy to remain at AC Milan beyond this season but acknowledged the decision will be down to his parent club. (MilanNews.it)

Tiemoue Bakayoko would be open to remaining at AC Milan beyond the summer

Germany

RB Leipzig have ended their interest in AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, after considering a €15m bid for the Turkey international. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund have met with Boca Juniors' 19-year-old defender Leonardo Balerdi ahead of a potential move. (Kicker)