Motherwell eye Ross McCormack loan deal with Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Ross McCormack in action at St Andrews in Birmingham on October 30, 2016

Motherwell want to sign Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack on loan until the end of the season, Sky sources understand.

The former Scotland striker is currently on loan at Australian side Central Coast Mariners but is ready to return to the club he played for between 2006 and 2008, scoring 14 goals in 57 appearances.

McCormack, 32, has 18 months left on his contract at Villa Park but is not currently in the first-team picture, while he is believed to be keen to cut short his spell in Australia.

Ross McCormack last played for Motherwell in 2008

McCormack's wages would ordinarily be outside Motherwell's budget but it not believed to be a major issue.

There is also a keenness for the player to get regular first-team football closer to home.

Motherwell are in need of striking reinforcements with Ryan Bowman set to join to Exeter City after a bid was accepted last week.