Huddersfield's Rajiv van La Parra moves to Middlesbrough on loan

Rajiv Van La Parra has completed a loan move to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have completed the loan signing of Rajiv van La Parra from Huddersfield.

The 27-year-old winger undertook a medical with the club last week and was spotted in the stands as Boro defeated Ipswich on Saturday.

Boro have confirmed the player won't be eligible for their New Year's Day fixture with Derby County, due to registration deadlines in accordance with the re-opening of the transfer window.

Van La Parra featured 33 times in the Premier League for Huddersfield last season, in their maiden campaign in the top flight.

The Dutchman has turned out five times during the current season, with his most recent appearance coming against Burnley in October.