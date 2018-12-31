Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Huddersfield's Rajiv van La Parra moves to Middlesbrough on loan

Last Updated: 31/12/18 4:25pm

Rajiv Van La Parra has completed a loan move to Middlesbrough
Rajiv Van La Parra has completed a loan move to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have completed the loan signing of Rajiv van La Parra from Huddersfield.

The 27-year-old winger undertook a medical with the club last week and was spotted in the stands as Boro defeated Ipswich on Saturday.

Boro have confirmed the player won't be eligible for their New Year's Day fixture with Derby County, due to registration deadlines in accordance with the re-opening of the transfer window.

Van La Parra featured 33 times in the Premier League for Huddersfield last season, in their maiden campaign in the top flight.

The Dutchman has turned out five times during the current season, with his most recent appearance coming against Burnley in October.

Jeff's Now Given Away £10 Million

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK