European Paper Talk: Real Madrid target Tottenham's Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is reportedly a Real Madrid transfer target

Real Madrid see Christian Eriksen as a long-term successor to Luka Modric, Aaron Ramsey has chosen his next club, and Barcelona may have a new manager next season.

Our friends at Football Whispers are on hand with a round-up of the top transfer stories from around Europe....

Italy

Aaron Ramsey has chosen to join Juventus and link up with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Wales international, who is set to leave Arsenal either this month or when his contract expires in the summer, has also attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, but has picked Turin as his next destination. (Corriere dello Sport)

Aaron Ramsey has chosen to join Juventus and link up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Christian Eriksen is set to reject Tottenham's offer of a contract renewal and is a Real Madrid transfer target. Real view the playmaker as a long-term successor to Luka Modric at the Bernabeu and could make a move for him in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Watford forward Roberto Pereyra is wanted by Torino. Former Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri wants to be reunited with the Argentine, who has impressed with six goals so far this season. (Tuttosport)

In-demand Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo is edging closer to joining Barcelona, with the Catalan giants having won the race for his signature over Napoli and Juventus. (Sky Italia)

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is a Tottenham and Chelsea transfer target. The Ivorian has shone for Gennaro Gattuso's side this season and it would take a sizeable bid to lure him away from the San Siro. Chelsea are keen to sign a replacement for Cesc Fabregas, though, with the Spaniard set to join Monaco. (Tuttosport)

Mauro Icardi is requesting over £8m-a-year before he signs a new contract with Inter Milan. The club are keen to remove the Argentine striker's £99m release clause but Icardi's agent, his wife Wanda, would prefer a significant salary bump and for the clause to be increased, but not removed. Icardi is a long-time Real Madrid target with the Spanish giants considering activating his clause. (Corriere della Sera)

Spain

Barcelona have drawn up a list of potential replacements for head coach Ernesto Valverde. The former Athletic Bilbao boss, who led the Blaugrana to a domestic double in his first season in charge, this week admitted he was not sure if he would remain in the dugout beyond the current campaign. With uncertainty over the 54-year-old's future, the club have drawn up a seven-man shortlist of possible successors, headed by Real Betis coach Quique Setien. The list also includes Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry, Jordi Cruyff, Xavi, Frank de Boer and Ronald Koeman. (Marca)

Barcelona are accelerating their pursuit of PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot with the player set for an 'imminent' meeting with the Catalan giants regarding a move to the Camp Nou. Barca appear to have beaten rivals to Rabiot's signature but the Frenchman's wage demands remain a potential stumbling block. (Sport)

Barcelona are accelerating their pursuit of PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Sevilla's director of football has refused to rule out a move for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata. The Spain international has struggled since joining the Blues from Real Madrid in 2017 and has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. "There are many possibilities we are working on," said Joaquin Caparros. "The most important thing is that the player himself wants to join Sevilla." (Estadio Deportivo)

France

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique led a delegation of the French club's officials to Amsterdam as the club try to close a deal to sign Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong. There remains a possibility that the French champions will attempt to complete a double swoop of De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, but the former seems to be the main priority. PSG's 19-year-old defender Stanley N'Soki may move to Ajax as part of the deal. (RMC)

Marseille have renewed their interest in Nice striker Mario Balotelli

Marseille have renewed their interest in Nice striker Mario Balotelli after having been told by Juventus they have no chance of signing Moise Kean. Balotelli is said to be keen on leaving Nice two-and-a-half years after joining them from Liverpool. (France Football)